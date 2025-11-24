SignalsSections
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
68 (57.62%)
Loss Trades:
50 (42.37%)
Best trade:
8.10 USD
Worst trade:
-4.82 USD
Gross Profit:
49.36 USD (2 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.85 USD (1 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.12%
Max deposit load:
146.65%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
80 (67.80%)
Short Trades:
38 (32.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.73 USD
Average Loss:
-0.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.72 USD
Maximal:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
By Equity:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.10 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.09 USD

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 more...
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
40 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
33
USD
4
0%
118
57%
11%
1.05
0.02
USD
46%
1:200
Copy

