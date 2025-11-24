- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
68 (57.62%)
Loss Trades:
50 (42.37%)
Best trade:
8.10 USD
Worst trade:
-4.82 USD
Gross Profit:
49.36 USD (2 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46.85 USD (1 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.12%
Max deposit load:
146.65%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
80 (67.80%)
Short Trades:
38 (32.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.73 USD
Average Loss:
-0.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.72 USD
Maximal:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
By Equity:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|118
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.10 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
