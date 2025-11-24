- Crescita
Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
12 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
10 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
1.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
4.20 USD (273 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.83 USD (183 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (3.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.44 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
22.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.95%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.46
Long Trade:
17 (77.27%)
Short Trade:
5 (22.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.72
Profitto previsto:
-0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
0.35 USD
Perdita media:
-0.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-0.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.92 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.53 USD
Massimale:
3.53 USD (11.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.09% (3.39 USD)
Per equità:
1.46% (0.44 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|90
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.42 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.65 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
