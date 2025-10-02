SinaisSeções
Glyn Robert Williams

Soultrading

Glyn Robert Williams
0 comentários
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 49 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -50%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 707
Negociações com lucro:
768 (44.99%)
Negociações com perda:
939 (55.01%)
Melhor negociação:
168.67 GBP
Pior negociação:
-262.55 GBP
Lucro bruto:
12 097.89 GBP (15 249 694 pips)
Perda bruta:
-13 511.07 GBP (7 095 656 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
347.68 GBP (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.01
Atividade de negociação:
46.70%
Depósito máximo carregado:
78.41%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
27
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.55
Negociações longas:
918 (53.78%)
Negociações curtas:
789 (46.22%)
Fator de lucro:
0.90
Valor esperado:
-0.83 GBP
Lucro médio:
15.75 GBP
Perda média:
-14.39 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.70%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 164.88 GBP
Máximo:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 415
US30 364
DE40 346
USTEC 308
F40 51
EURJPY 28
XAUGBP 24
GBPJPY 24
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD 20
XAUUSD 17
EURAUD 16
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 8
AUDUSD 8
GBPAUD 8
GBPCAD 8
UK100 8
GBPCHF 5
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
EURNZD 2
AUDCHF 2
US500 2
XTIUSD 2
IT40 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -540
US30 908
DE40 -193
USTEC -1.2K
F40 -53
EURJPY 15
XAUGBP -7
GBPJPY 83
EURUSD -77
GBPUSD -231
XAUUSD 217
EURAUD -265
USDJPY -56
AUDJPY -121
AUDUSD 37
GBPAUD 175
GBPCAD -16
UK100 -77
GBPCHF -23
USDCAD -132
USDCHF 8
EURNZD -38
AUDCHF -89
US500 -80
XTIUSD -21
IT40 -19
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD -911K
US30 418K
DE40 53K
USTEC -440K
F40 4.1K
EURJPY 3.6K
XAUGBP -1.7K
GBPJPY 2K
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
EURAUD -58
USDJPY 241
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 79
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCAD -74
UK100 -7.3K
GBPCHF 42
USDCAD 24
USDCHF 52
EURNZD -232
AUDCHF -45
US500 -2.6K
XTIUSD -23
IT40 -8.3K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +168.67 GBP
Pior negociação: -263 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 25
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +153.52 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 027.99 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 71
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5659
146 mais ...
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.  

the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc

I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.

My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)

Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight


Sem comentários
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 12:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 17:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 14:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
