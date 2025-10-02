- Crescimento
Negociações:
1 707
Negociações com lucro:
768 (44.99%)
Negociações com perda:
939 (55.01%)
Melhor negociação:
168.67 GBP
Pior negociação:
-262.55 GBP
Lucro bruto:
12 097.89 GBP (15 249 694 pips)
Perda bruta:
-13 511.07 GBP (7 095 656 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
347.68 GBP (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.01
Atividade de negociação:
46.70%
Depósito máximo carregado:
78.41%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
27
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.55
Negociações longas:
918 (53.78%)
Negociações curtas:
789 (46.22%)
Fator de lucro:
0.90
Valor esperado:
-0.83 GBP
Lucro médio:
15.75 GBP
Perda média:
-14.39 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.70%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 164.88 GBP
Máximo:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|415
|US30
|364
|DE40
|346
|USTEC
|308
|F40
|51
|EURJPY
|28
|XAUGBP
|24
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|8
|UK100
|8
|GBPCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|US500
|2
|XTIUSD
|2
|IT40
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|-540
|US30
|908
|DE40
|-193
|USTEC
|-1.2K
|F40
|-53
|EURJPY
|15
|XAUGBP
|-7
|GBPJPY
|83
|EURUSD
|-77
|GBPUSD
|-231
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURAUD
|-265
|USDJPY
|-56
|AUDJPY
|-121
|AUDUSD
|37
|GBPAUD
|175
|GBPCAD
|-16
|UK100
|-77
|GBPCHF
|-23
|USDCAD
|-132
|USDCHF
|8
|EURNZD
|-38
|AUDCHF
|-89
|US500
|-80
|XTIUSD
|-21
|IT40
|-19
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|-911K
|US30
|418K
|DE40
|53K
|USTEC
|-440K
|F40
|4.1K
|EURJPY
|3.6K
|XAUGBP
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|EURAUD
|-58
|USDJPY
|241
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|79
|GBPAUD
|1K
|GBPCAD
|-74
|UK100
|-7.3K
|GBPCHF
|42
|USDCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|52
|EURNZD
|-232
|AUDCHF
|-45
|US500
|-2.6K
|XTIUSD
|-23
|IT40
|-8.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +168.67 GBP
Pior negociação: -263 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 25
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +153.52 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 027.99 GBP
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 71
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 228
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5659
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.
the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc
I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.
My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)
Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight
Sem comentários
