Total de Trades:
1 707
Transacciones Rentables:
768 (44.99%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
939 (55.01%)
Mejor transacción:
168.67 GBP
Peor transacción:
-262.55 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
12 097.89 GBP (15 249 694 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 511.07 GBP (7 095 656 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
347.68 GBP (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
46.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
78.41%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
27
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.55
Transacciones Largas:
918 (53.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
789 (46.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.90
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.83 GBP
Beneficio medio:
15.75 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-14.39 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.70%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 164.88 GBP
Máxima:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
De fondos:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|415
|US30
|364
|DE40
|346
|USTEC
|308
|F40
|51
|EURJPY
|28
|XAUGBP
|24
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|8
|UK100
|8
|GBPCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|US500
|2
|XTIUSD
|2
|IT40
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|-540
|US30
|908
|DE40
|-193
|USTEC
|-1.2K
|F40
|-53
|EURJPY
|15
|XAUGBP
|-7
|GBPJPY
|83
|EURUSD
|-77
|GBPUSD
|-231
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURAUD
|-265
|USDJPY
|-56
|AUDJPY
|-121
|AUDUSD
|37
|GBPAUD
|175
|GBPCAD
|-16
|UK100
|-77
|GBPCHF
|-23
|USDCAD
|-132
|USDCHF
|8
|EURNZD
|-38
|AUDCHF
|-89
|US500
|-80
|XTIUSD
|-21
|IT40
|-19
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|-911K
|US30
|418K
|DE40
|53K
|USTEC
|-440K
|F40
|4.1K
|EURJPY
|3.6K
|XAUGBP
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|EURAUD
|-58
|USDJPY
|241
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|79
|GBPAUD
|1K
|GBPCAD
|-74
|UK100
|-7.3K
|GBPCHF
|42
|USDCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|52
|EURNZD
|-232
|AUDCHF
|-45
|US500
|-2.6K
|XTIUSD
|-23
|IT40
|-8.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +168.67 GBP
Peor transacción: -263 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 25
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +153.52 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 027.99 GBP
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 71
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 228
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5659
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.
the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc
I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.
My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)
Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight
No hay comentarios
