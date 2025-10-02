Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.



the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc

I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.

My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)

Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight



