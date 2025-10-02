SeñalesSecciones
Glyn Robert Williams

Soultrading

Glyn Robert Williams
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -50%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 707
Transacciones Rentables:
768 (44.99%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
939 (55.01%)
Mejor transacción:
168.67 GBP
Peor transacción:
-262.55 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
12 097.89 GBP (15 249 694 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-13 511.07 GBP (7 095 656 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
347.68 GBP (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Actividad comercial:
46.70%
Carga máxima del depósito:
78.41%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
27
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.55
Transacciones Largas:
918 (53.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
789 (46.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.90
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.83 GBP
Beneficio medio:
15.75 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-14.39 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Crecimiento al mes:
-5.70%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 164.88 GBP
Máxima:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
De fondos:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 415
US30 364
DE40 346
USTEC 308
F40 51
EURJPY 28
XAUGBP 24
GBPJPY 24
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD 20
XAUUSD 17
EURAUD 16
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 8
AUDUSD 8
GBPAUD 8
GBPCAD 8
UK100 8
GBPCHF 5
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
EURNZD 2
AUDCHF 2
US500 2
XTIUSD 2
IT40 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -540
US30 908
DE40 -193
USTEC -1.2K
F40 -53
EURJPY 15
XAUGBP -7
GBPJPY 83
EURUSD -77
GBPUSD -231
XAUUSD 217
EURAUD -265
USDJPY -56
AUDJPY -121
AUDUSD 37
GBPAUD 175
GBPCAD -16
UK100 -77
GBPCHF -23
USDCAD -132
USDCHF 8
EURNZD -38
AUDCHF -89
US500 -80
XTIUSD -21
IT40 -19
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -911K
US30 418K
DE40 53K
USTEC -440K
F40 4.1K
EURJPY 3.6K
XAUGBP -1.7K
GBPJPY 2K
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
EURAUD -58
USDJPY 241
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 79
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCAD -74
UK100 -7.3K
GBPCHF 42
USDCAD 24
USDCHF 52
EURNZD -232
AUDCHF -45
US500 -2.6K
XTIUSD -23
IT40 -8.3K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 71
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5659
otros 146...
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.  

the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc

I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.

My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)

Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight


No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 12:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 17:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 14:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
