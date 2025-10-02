- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 705
Profit Trades:
767 (44.98%)
Loss Trades:
938 (55.01%)
Best trade:
168.67 GBP
Worst trade:
-262.55 GBP
Gross Profit:
12 089.53 GBP (15 242 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 506.68 GBP (7 090 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.68 GBP (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
45.11%
Max deposit load:
78.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
916 (53.72%)
Short Trades:
789 (46.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 GBP
Average Profit:
15.76 GBP
Average Loss:
-14.40 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Monthly growth:
-7.78%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 164.88 GBP
Maximal:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
By Equity:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|415
|US30
|362
|DE40
|346
|USTEC
|308
|F40
|51
|EURJPY
|28
|XAUGBP
|24
|GBPJPY
|24
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|20
|XAUUSD
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|8
|UK100
|8
|GBPCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|US500
|2
|XTIUSD
|2
|IT40
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-540
|US30
|903
|DE40
|-193
|USTEC
|-1.2K
|F40
|-53
|EURJPY
|15
|XAUGBP
|-7
|GBPJPY
|83
|EURUSD
|-77
|GBPUSD
|-231
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURAUD
|-265
|USDJPY
|-56
|AUDJPY
|-121
|AUDUSD
|37
|GBPAUD
|175
|GBPCAD
|-16
|UK100
|-77
|GBPCHF
|-23
|USDCAD
|-132
|USDCHF
|8
|EURNZD
|-38
|AUDCHF
|-89
|US500
|-80
|XTIUSD
|-21
|IT40
|-19
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-911K
|US30
|416K
|DE40
|53K
|USTEC
|-440K
|F40
|4.1K
|EURJPY
|3.6K
|XAUGBP
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.8K
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|EURAUD
|-58
|USDJPY
|241
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|79
|GBPAUD
|1K
|GBPCAD
|-74
|UK100
|-7.3K
|GBPCHF
|42
|USDCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|52
|EURNZD
|-232
|AUDCHF
|-45
|US500
|-2.6K
|XTIUSD
|-23
|IT40
|-8.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +168.67 GBP
Worst trade: -263 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.52 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 027.99 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.38 × 16
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5659
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.
the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc
I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.
My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)
Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
GBP
GBP
12
98%
1 705
44%
45%
0.89
-0.83
GBP
GBP
79%
1:500