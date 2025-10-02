SignalsSections
Glyn Robert Williams

Soultrading

Glyn Robert Williams
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 -50%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 705
Profit Trades:
767 (44.98%)
Loss Trades:
938 (55.01%)
Best trade:
168.67 GBP
Worst trade:
-262.55 GBP
Gross Profit:
12 089.53 GBP (15 242 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 506.68 GBP (7 090 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (153.52 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.68 GBP (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
45.11%
Max deposit load:
78.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
916 (53.72%)
Short Trades:
789 (46.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 GBP
Average Profit:
15.76 GBP
Average Loss:
-14.40 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 027.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 027.99 GBP (25)
Monthly growth:
-7.78%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 164.88 GBP
Maximal:
2 569.67 GBP (79.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.08% (2 568.04 GBP)
By Equity:
54.29% (1 414.30 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 415
US30 362
DE40 346
USTEC 308
F40 51
EURJPY 28
XAUGBP 24
GBPJPY 24
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD 20
XAUUSD 17
EURAUD 16
USDJPY 10
AUDJPY 8
AUDUSD 8
GBPAUD 8
GBPCAD 8
UK100 8
GBPCHF 5
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
EURNZD 2
AUDCHF 2
US500 2
XTIUSD 2
IT40 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -540
US30 903
DE40 -193
USTEC -1.2K
F40 -53
EURJPY 15
XAUGBP -7
GBPJPY 83
EURUSD -77
GBPUSD -231
XAUUSD 217
EURAUD -265
USDJPY -56
AUDJPY -121
AUDUSD 37
GBPAUD 175
GBPCAD -16
UK100 -77
GBPCHF -23
USDCAD -132
USDCHF 8
EURNZD -38
AUDCHF -89
US500 -80
XTIUSD -21
IT40 -19
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -911K
US30 416K
DE40 53K
USTEC -440K
F40 4.1K
EURJPY 3.6K
XAUGBP -1.7K
GBPJPY 2K
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -1.8K
XAUUSD 8.9K
EURAUD -58
USDJPY 241
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 79
GBPAUD 1K
GBPCAD -74
UK100 -7.3K
GBPCHF 42
USDCAD 24
USDCHF 52
EURNZD -232
AUDCHF -45
US500 -2.6K
XTIUSD -23
IT40 -8.3K
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +168.67 GBP
Worst trade: -263 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.52 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 027.99 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.38 × 16
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5659
146 more...
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.  

the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc

I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.

My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)

Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight


No reviews
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 12:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 17:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.15 14:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Soultrading
49 USD per month
-50%
0
0
USD
1.4K
GBP
12
98%
1 705
44%
45%
0.89
-0.83
GBP
79%
1:500
Copy

