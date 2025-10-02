SegnaliSezioni
Glyn Robert Williams

Soultrading

Glyn Robert Williams
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
70.13 GBP
Worst Trade:
-51.83 GBP
Profitto lordo:
274.74 GBP (7 170 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101.02 GBP (5 953 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (167.63 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
167.63 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.47
Attività di trading:
14.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.28%
Ultimo trade:
35 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
45 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.29
Long Trade:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.72
Profitto previsto:
15.79 GBP
Profitto medio:
34.34 GBP
Perdita media:
-33.67 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-51.83 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.83 GBP (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
18.77 GBP
Massimale:
75.73 GBP (2.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.59% (75.23 GBP)
Per equità:
1.40% (40.31 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUGBP 3
DE40 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
USTEC 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUGBP 199
DE40 -96
AUDJPY 3
GBPJPY 59
AUDUSD 19
EURNZD -21
USTEC 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUGBP 1.4K
DE40 -5.9K
AUDJPY 26
GBPJPY 350
AUDUSD 25
EURNZD -44
USTEC 5.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +70.13 GBP
Worst Trade: -52 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +167.63 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.83 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 58
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.54 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
0.75 × 48
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.75 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.33 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.37 × 27
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.63 × 8
XMTrading-MT5 3
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
2.10 × 20
Exness-MT5Real15
2.11 × 36
Exness-MT5Real8
2.17 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.23 × 13
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.25 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
2.28 × 345
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 26
Forex.com-Live 536
2.53 × 32
VantageInternational-Live
2.93 × 43
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.33 × 354
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.  

the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc

I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.

My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)

Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.03 10:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 19:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 16:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Soultrading
49USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
3K
GBP
1
100%
11
72%
14%
2.71
15.79
GBP
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.