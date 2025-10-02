- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
70.13 GBP
Worst Trade:
-51.83 GBP
Profitto lordo:
274.74 GBP (7 170 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101.02 GBP (5 953 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (167.63 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
167.63 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.47
Attività di trading:
14.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.28%
Ultimo trade:
35 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
45 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.29
Long Trade:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.72
Profitto previsto:
15.79 GBP
Profitto medio:
34.34 GBP
Perdita media:
-33.67 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-51.83 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.83 GBP (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
18.77 GBP
Massimale:
75.73 GBP (2.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.59% (75.23 GBP)
Per equità:
1.40% (40.31 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUGBP
|3
|DE40
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|USTEC
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUGBP
|199
|DE40
|-96
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|59
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURNZD
|-21
|USTEC
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUGBP
|1.4K
|DE40
|-5.9K
|AUDJPY
|26
|GBPJPY
|350
|AUDUSD
|25
|EURNZD
|-44
|USTEC
|5.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +70.13 GBP
Worst Trade: -52 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +167.63 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.83 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 58
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.54 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 48
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.75 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.33 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.37 × 27
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.10 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.11 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.17 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.23 × 13
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real2
|2.28 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 26
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.53 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.93 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.33 × 354
Manual trader with 20+ years of experience.
the MQL system says it's algo trading but it isnt, i just use EA's to create buttons on my screen for buy and sell and exits etc
I trade indexes, Dow, Dax, Nas, Gold USD and Gold GBP plus a selection of currency pairs.
My risk is capped at 2% per trade (most often 1.5%)
Trades are momentum trades mostly closed same day, occasionally held overnight
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
49USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
GBP
GBP
1
100%
11
72%
14%
2.71
15.79
GBP
GBP
3%
1:500