- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
171
Negociações com lucro:
171 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
32.68 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 666.53 USD (6 771 pips)
Perda bruta:
-235.81 USD (13 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
171 (2 666.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 666.53 USD (171)
Índice de Sharpe:
3.84
Atividade de negociação:
61.28%
Depósito máximo carregado:
25.55%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
609.20
Negociações longas:
171 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
11.31
Valor esperado:
15.59 USD
Lucro médio:
15.59 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
10.50%
Previsão anual:
127.35%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.24 USD
Máximo:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|462
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|298
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|188
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|EURNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|634
|AUDCAD
|278
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|EURNZD
|168
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +32.68 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 171
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2 666.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16688
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
112 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
Sem comentários