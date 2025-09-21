SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Inddais Stable
Mayilvahanan A

Inddais Stable

Mayilvahanan A
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
16.56 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
157.61 USD (429 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16.49 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (157.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
157.61 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
6.95
Attività di trading:
3.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.01%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
55.56
Long Trade:
13 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
9.56
Profitto previsto:
12.12 USD
Profitto medio:
12.12 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
2.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.24 USD
Massimale:
2.54 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
Per equità:
1.08% (54.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 38
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 22
CHFJPY 20
GBPAUD 12
AUDCAD 10
USDCAD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 147
EURUSD 58
GBPUSD 56
CHFJPY 74
GBPAUD 46
AUDCAD 17
USDCAD 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.56 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +157.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 20
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.65 × 3673
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.82 × 11
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 22
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.11 × 299
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 423
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.42 × 139
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
47 più
Inddais Stable offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow Inddais Stable?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

Inddais Stable is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 05:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 05:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.21 19:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 19:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 19:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.21 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Inddais Stable
100USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
2
100%
13
100%
3%
9.55
12.12
USD
1%
1:500
Copia

