Mayilvahanan A

CopyThatToday

Mayilvahanan A
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 55%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
170 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
32.68 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 645.08 USD (6 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-232.51 USD (13 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
170 (2 645.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 645.08 USD (170)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.83
Trading activity:
59.75%
Max deposit load:
25.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
604.65
Long Trades:
170 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
11.38
Expected Payoff:
15.56 USD
Average Profit:
15.56 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.11%
Annual Forecast:
146.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.24 USD
Maximal:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
By Equity:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 40
GBPJPY 30
CHFJPY 15
GBPNZD 14
NZDCAD 13
GBPAUD 11
AUDCAD 10
AUDNZD 6
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 4
EURJPY 4
EURCHF 4
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 546
GBPJPY 442
CHFJPY 169
GBPNZD 298
NZDCAD 125
GBPAUD 188
AUDCAD 185
AUDNZD 79
EURUSD 60
EURAUD 51
CADCHF 44
EURJPY 47
EURCHF 40
GBPUSD 22
CADJPY 23
EURNZD 53
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 9
GBPCHF 22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 1.3K
GBPJPY 1.4K
CHFJPY 646
GBPNZD 1.1K
NZDCAD 214
GBPAUD 634
AUDCAD 278
AUDNZD 150
EURUSD 142
EURAUD 224
CADCHF 46
EURJPY 156
EURCHF 71
GBPUSD 56
CADJPY 45
EURNZD 168
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 27
GBPCHF 38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.68 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 170
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 645.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16685
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.43 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Exness-MT5Real7
1.55 × 40
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
109 more...
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow CopyThatToday?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.


No reviews
