Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
170 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
32.68 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 645.08 USD (6 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-232.51 USD (13 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
170 (2 645.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 645.08 USD (170)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.83
Trading activity:
59.75%
Max deposit load:
25.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
604.65
Long Trades:
170 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
11.38
Expected Payoff:
15.56 USD
Average Profit:
15.56 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
12.11%
Annual Forecast:
146.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.24 USD
Maximal:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
By Equity:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|30
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|442
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|298
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|188
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|EURNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|634
|AUDCAD
|278
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|EURNZD
|168
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Best trade: +32.68 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 170
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 645.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16685
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.55 × 40
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
