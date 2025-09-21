SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / CopyThatToday
Mayilvahanan A

CopyThatToday

Mayilvahanan A
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 57%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
173
Gewinntrades:
173 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
32.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 724.09 USD (6 927 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-237.46 USD (13 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
173 (2 724.09 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 724.09 USD (173)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.79
Trading-Aktivität:
61.28%
Max deposit load:
25.55%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
623.22
Long-Positionen:
173 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
11.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
15.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.15%
Jahresprognose:
135.24%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.24 USD
Maximaler:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
Kapital:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 40
GBPJPY 32
CHFJPY 15
GBPNZD 14
NZDCAD 13
GBPAUD 12
AUDCAD 10
AUDNZD 6
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 4
EURJPY 4
EURCHF 4
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 546
GBPJPY 485
CHFJPY 169
GBPNZD 298
NZDCAD 125
GBPAUD 219
AUDCAD 185
AUDNZD 79
EURUSD 60
EURAUD 51
CADCHF 44
EURJPY 47
EURCHF 40
GBPUSD 22
CADJPY 23
EURNZD 53
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 9
GBPCHF 22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 1.3K
GBPJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 646
GBPNZD 1.1K
NZDCAD 214
GBPAUD 723
AUDCAD 278
AUDNZD 150
EURUSD 142
EURAUD 224
CADCHF 46
EURJPY 156
EURCHF 71
GBPUSD 56
CADJPY 45
EURNZD 168
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 27
GBPCHF 38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 173
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2 724.09 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16691
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.43 × 7
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
noch 113 ...
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow CopyThatToday?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.


Keine Bewertungen
