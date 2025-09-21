- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
173
Gewinntrades:
173 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
32.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 724.09 USD (6 927 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-237.46 USD (13 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
173 (2 724.09 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 724.09 USD (173)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.79
Trading-Aktivität:
61.28%
Max deposit load:
25.55%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
623.22
Long-Positionen:
173 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
11.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
15.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.15%
Jahresprognose:
135.24%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.24 USD
Maximaler:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
Kapital:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|32
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|485
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|298
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|219
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|EURNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|723
|AUDCAD
|278
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|EURNZD
|168
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 173
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2 724.09 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
