시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / CopyThatToday
Mayilvahanan A

CopyThatToday

Mayilvahanan A
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 60%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
179
이익 거래:
179 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
34.48 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
2 880.21 USD (7 263 pips)
총 손실:
-247.52 USD (13 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
179 (2 880.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 880.21 USD (179)
샤프 비율:
3.75
거래 활동:
65.33%
최대 입금량:
25.55%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
659.82
롱(주식매수):
179 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
11.64
기대수익:
16.09 USD
평균 이익:
16.09 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
11.26%
연간 예측:
136.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.24 USD
최대한의:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
자본금별:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCAD 40
GBPJPY 34
CHFJPY 15
GBPNZD 15
NZDCAD 13
GBPAUD 12
AUDCAD 12
AUDNZD 6
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
CADCHF 4
EURJPY 4
EURCHF 4
EURNZD 3
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCAD 546
GBPJPY 527
CHFJPY 169
GBPNZD 319
NZDCAD 125
GBPAUD 219
AUDCAD 236
AUDNZD 79
EURUSD 60
EURAUD 51
CADCHF 44
EURJPY 47
EURCHF 40
EURNZD 86
GBPUSD 22
CADJPY 23
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 9
GBPCHF 22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCAD 1.3K
GBPJPY 1.7K
CHFJPY 646
GBPNZD 1.1K
NZDCAD 214
GBPAUD 723
AUDCAD 340
AUDNZD 150
EURUSD 142
EURAUD 224
CADCHF 46
EURJPY 156
EURCHF 71
EURNZD 253
GBPUSD 56
CADJPY 45
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 27
GBPCHF 38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +34.48 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 179
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +2 880.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16757
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.43 × 7
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
Exness-MT5Real7
1.55 × 40
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
120 더...
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow CopyThatToday?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.


리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
CopyThatToday
월별 100 USD
60%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
16
100%
179
100%
65%
11.63
16.09
USD
50%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.