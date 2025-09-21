- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
179
이익 거래:
179 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
34.48 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
2 880.21 USD (7 263 pips)
총 손실:
-247.52 USD (13 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
179 (2 880.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2 880.21 USD (179)
샤프 비율:
3.75
거래 활동:
65.33%
최대 입금량:
25.55%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
659.82
롱(주식매수):
179 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
11.64
기대수익:
16.09 USD
평균 이익:
16.09 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
11.26%
연간 예측:
136.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.24 USD
최대한의:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
자본금별:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|34
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|15
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|527
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|319
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|219
|AUDCAD
|236
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|EURNZD
|86
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|723
|AUDCAD
|340
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|EURNZD
|253
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +34.48 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 179
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +2 880.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16757
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.43 × 7
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.55 × 40
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 100 USD
60%
0
0
USD
USD
6.8K
USD
USD
16
100%
179
100%
65%
11.63
16.09
USD
USD
50%
1:500