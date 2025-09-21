- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
171
Transacciones Rentables:
171 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
32.68 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 666.53 USD (6 771 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-235.81 USD (13 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
171 (2 666.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 666.53 USD (171)
Ratio de Sharpe:
3.84
Actividad comercial:
61.28%
Carga máxima del depósito:
25.55%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
609.20
Transacciones Largas:
171 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
11.31
Beneficio Esperado:
15.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
15.59 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.50%
Pronóstico anual:
127.35%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.24 USD
Máxima:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
De fondos:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|462
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|298
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|188
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|EURNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|634
|AUDCAD
|278
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|EURNZD
|168
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +32.68 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 171
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 666.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16688
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
