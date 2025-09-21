- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
171
盈利交易:
171 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
32.68 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
2 666.53 USD (6 771 pips)
毛利亏损:
-234.16 USD (13 pips)
最大连续赢利:
171 (2 666.53 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 666.53 USD (171)
夏普比率:
3.84
交易活动:
61.28%
最大入金加载:
25.55%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
609.62
长期交易:
171 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
11.39
预期回报:
15.59 USD
平均利润:
15.59 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
12.44%
年度预测:
150.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.24 USD
最大值:
3.99 USD (0.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
净值:
50.31% (2 740.47 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|15
|GBPNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDCAD
|10
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDCAD
|546
|GBPJPY
|462
|CHFJPY
|169
|GBPNZD
|298
|NZDCAD
|125
|GBPAUD
|188
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|79
|EURUSD
|60
|EURAUD
|51
|CADCHF
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|EURCHF
|40
|GBPUSD
|22
|CADJPY
|23
|EURNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPCHF
|22
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|646
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|214
|GBPAUD
|634
|AUDCAD
|278
|AUDNZD
|150
|EURUSD
|142
|EURAUD
|224
|CADCHF
|46
|EURJPY
|156
|EURCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|CADJPY
|45
|EURNZD
|168
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +32.68 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 171
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +2 666.53 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16685
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.55 × 40
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
CopyThatToday offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow CopyThatToday?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
CopyThatToday Signal is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following CopyThatToday now to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
