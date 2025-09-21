SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Inddais Stable
Mayilvahanan A

Inddais Stable

Mayilvahanan A
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
13 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.56 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
157.61 USD (429 pips)
Perte brute:
-16.49 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (157.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
157.61 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
6.95
Activité de trading:
3.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.01%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
32 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
55.56
Longs trades:
13 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
9.56
Rendement attendu:
12.12 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.24 USD
Maximal:
2.54 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.02% (1.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.08% (54.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 38
EURUSD 27
GBPUSD 22
CHFJPY 20
GBPAUD 12
AUDCAD 10
USDCAD 12
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 147
EURUSD 58
GBPUSD 56
CHFJPY 74
GBPAUD 46
AUDCAD 17
USDCAD 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16.56 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +157.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 6
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 20
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.65 × 3673
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.82 × 11
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
Exness-MT5Real7
0.95 × 22
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.11 × 299
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 423
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.42 × 139
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
47 plus...
Inddais Stable offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow Inddais Stable?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

Inddais Stable is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.

Aucun avis
2025.09.30 04:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 05:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.22 05:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.21 19:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 19:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.21 19:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.21 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.21 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
