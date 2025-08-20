- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
82
Negociações com lucro:
70 (85.36%)
Negociações com perda:
12 (14.63%)
Melhor negociação:
8.99 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
Perda bruta:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (24.69 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
36.41 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
0.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.17%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
11 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.51
Negociações longas:
54 (65.85%)
Negociações curtas:
28 (34.15%)
Fator de lucro:
1.34
Valor esperado:
0.56 USD
Lucro médio:
2.62 USD
Perda média:
-11.44 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.23 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
1.44%
Previsão anual:
17.49%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
12.08 USD
Máximo:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|46
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.05 × 827
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
Sem comentários
