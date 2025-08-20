SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Tiger EA Low Risk
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA Low Risk

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
82
Negociações com lucro:
70 (85.36%)
Negociações com perda:
12 (14.63%)
Melhor negociação:
8.99 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
Perda bruta:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (24.69 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
36.41 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
0.85%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.17%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
11 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
1.51
Negociações longas:
54 (65.85%)
Negociações curtas:
28 (34.15%)
Fator de lucro:
1.34
Valor esperado:
0.56 USD
Lucro médio:
2.62 USD
Perda média:
-11.44 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.23 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
1.44%
Previsão anual:
17.49%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
12.08 USD
Máximo:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 46
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Melhor negociação: +8.99 USD
Pior negociação: -20 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +24.69 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -30.23 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 181
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.05 × 827
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

Sem comentários
