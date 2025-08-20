- Growth
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
69 (85.18%)
Loss Trades:
12 (14.81%)
Best trade:
8.99 USD
Worst trade:
-20.09 USD
Gross Profit:
179.25 USD (11 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.20 USD (8 097 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (24.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
7.17%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.38
Long Trades:
53 (65.43%)
Short Trades:
28 (34.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-11.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.92%
Annual Forecast:
35.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.08 USD
Maximal:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
By Equity:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|42
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +8.99 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
