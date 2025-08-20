- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
82
盈利交易:
70 (85.36%)
亏损交易:
12 (14.63%)
最好交易:
8.99 USD
最差交易:
-20.09 USD
毛利:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
毛利亏损:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (24.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
36.41 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
0.85%
最大入金加载:
7.17%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
11 分钟
采收率:
1.51
长期交易:
54 (65.85%)
短期交易:
28 (34.15%)
利润因子:
1.34
预期回报:
0.56 USD
平均利润:
2.62 USD
平均损失:
-11.44 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-30.23 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.23 USD (3)
每月增长:
1.44%
年度预测:
17.49%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12.08 USD
最大值:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
净值:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|46
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +8.99 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +24.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -30.23 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
12%
0
0
USD
USD
546
USD
USD
19
100%
82
85%
1%
1.33
0.56
USD
USD
10%
1:500