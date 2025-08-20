信号部分
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA Low Risk

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
交易:
82
盈利交易:
70 (85.36%)
亏损交易:
12 (14.63%)
最好交易:
8.99 USD
最差交易:
-20.09 USD
毛利:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
毛利亏损:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (24.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
36.41 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
0.85%
最大入金加载:
7.17%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
11 分钟
采收率:
1.51
长期交易:
54 (65.85%)
短期交易:
28 (34.15%)
利润因子:
1.34
预期回报:
0.56 USD
平均利润:
2.62 USD
平均损失:
-11.44 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-30.23 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.23 USD (3)
每月增长:
1.44%
年度预测:
17.49%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
12.08 USD
最大值:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
净值:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 46
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.99 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +24.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -30.23 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 更多...
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.25 23:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
