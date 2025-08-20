SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Tiger EA Low Risk
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA Low Risk

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
19 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
84
Gewinntrades:
71 (84.52%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (15.48%)
Bester Trade:
9.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
192.43 USD (11 875 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-157.68 USD (9 107 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (24.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
36.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
7.17%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.14
Long-Positionen:
55 (65.48%)
Short-Positionen:
29 (34.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.23 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.27%
Jahresprognose:
-15.41%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12.08 USD
Maximaler:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Kapital:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 35
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.69 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -30.23 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 181
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.05 × 827
noch 63 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.25 23:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Golden Tiger EA Low Risk
30 USD pro Monat
9%
0
0
USD
535
USD
19
100%
84
84%
1%
1.22
0.41
USD
10%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.