Trades insgesamt:
84
Gewinntrades:
71 (84.52%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (15.48%)
Bester Trade:
9.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
192.43 USD (11 875 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-157.68 USD (9 107 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (24.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
36.41 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
7.17%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.14
Long-Positionen:
55 (65.48%)
Short-Positionen:
29 (34.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.23 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.27%
Jahresprognose:
-15.41%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
12.08 USD
Maximaler:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Kapital:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|35
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Bester Trade: +9.09 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.69 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -30.23 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.05 × 827
noch 63 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
