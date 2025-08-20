- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
90
이익 거래:
74 (82.22%)
손실 거래:
16 (17.78%)
최고의 거래:
9.09 USD
최악의 거래:
-21.06 USD
총 수익:
210.09 USD (12 326 pips)
총 손실:
-220.78 USD (10 651 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (24.69 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
36.41 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.01
거래 활동:
0.85%
최대 입금량:
7.19%
최근 거래:
4 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
10 분
회복 요인:
-0.19
롱(주식매수):
58 (64.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
32 (35.56%)
수익 요인:
0.95
기대수익:
-0.12 USD
평균 이익:
2.84 USD
평균 손실:
-13.80 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-30.23 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-41.64 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-7.69%
연간 예측:
-93.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
12.08 USD
최대한의:
56.76 USD (23.07%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.39% (56.76 USD)
자본금별:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-11
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +9.09 USD
최악의 거래: -21 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +24.69 USD
연속 최대 손실: -30.23 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.82 × 5953
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.03 × 189
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.12 × 835
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
Edit: I am trying to play around with the settings to increase profitability. My lot size has been fixed to 0.04 and my SL is set at 500 points.
