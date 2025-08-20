시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Tiger EA High Risk
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA High Risk


0 리뷰
안정성
21
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
90
이익 거래:
74 (82.22%)
손실 거래:
16 (17.78%)
최고의 거래:
9.09 USD
최악의 거래:
-21.06 USD
총 수익:
210.09 USD (12 326 pips)
총 손실:
-220.78 USD (10 651 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (24.69 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
36.41 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.01
거래 활동:
0.85%
최대 입금량:
7.19%
최근 거래:
4 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
10 분
회복 요인:
-0.19
롱(주식매수):
58 (64.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
32 (35.56%)
수익 요인:
0.95
기대수익:
-0.12 USD
평균 이익:
2.84 USD
평균 손실:
-13.80 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-30.23 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-41.64 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-7.69%
연간 예측:
-93.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
12.08 USD
최대한의:
56.76 USD (23.07%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.39% (56.76 USD)
자본금별:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -11
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +9.09 USD
최악의 거래: -21 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +24.69 USD
연속 최대 손실: -30.23 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.82 × 5953
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 189
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.12 × 835
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 더...
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

Edit: I am trying to play around with the settings to increase profitability. My lot size has been fixed to 0.04 and my SL is set at 500 points.

리뷰 없음
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.25 23:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
