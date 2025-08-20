SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Tiger EA Low Risk Set File 2
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA Low Risk Set File 2

Keyan Goh Cheng Jun
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
29
Profit Trade:
26 (89.65%)
Loss Trade:
3 (10.34%)
Best Trade:
7.83 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
46.45 USD (4 340 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31.90 USD (3 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (24.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.69 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
1.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.17%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.70
Long Trade:
20 (68.97%)
Short Trade:
9 (31.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
1.79 USD
Perdita media:
-10.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-20.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.55 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.08 USD
Massimale:
20.67 USD (9.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Per equità:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.83 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.25 23:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Golden Tiger EA Low Risk Set File 2
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
515
USD
6
100%
29
89%
2%
1.45
0.50
USD
10%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.