- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
29
Profit Trade:
26 (89.65%)
Loss Trade:
3 (10.34%)
Best Trade:
7.83 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
46.45 USD (4 340 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31.90 USD (3 047 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (24.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.69 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
1.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.17%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.70
Long Trade:
20 (68.97%)
Short Trade:
9 (31.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
1.79 USD
Perdita media:
-10.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-20.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.55 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.08 USD
Massimale:
20.67 USD (9.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
Per equità:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|15
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.83 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.55 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
