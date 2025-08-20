- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
82
Transacciones Rentables:
70 (85.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
12 (14.63%)
Mejor transacción:
8.99 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (24.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
36.41 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
0.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.17%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.51
Transacciones Largas:
54 (65.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (34.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
0.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.44 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.23 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.44%
Pronóstico anual:
17.49%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
12.08 USD
Máxima:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
De fondos:
4.86% (9.64 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|46
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.99 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -30.23 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.05 × 827
otros 63...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.
If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
12%
0
0
USD
USD
546
USD
USD
19
100%
82
85%
1%
1.33
0.56
USD
USD
10%
1:500