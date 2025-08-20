SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Tiger EA Low Risk
Keyan Goh Cheng Jun

Golden Tiger EA Low Risk

Fiabilidad
19 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
82
Transacciones Rentables:
70 (85.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
12 (14.63%)
Mejor transacción:
8.99 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
183.34 USD (11 417 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-137.27 USD (8 097 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (24.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
36.41 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
0.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.17%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.51
Transacciones Largas:
54 (65.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (34.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.34
Beneficio Esperado:
0.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.44 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-30.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.23 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.44%
Pronóstico anual:
17.49%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
12.08 USD
Máxima:
30.48 USD (13.85%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.89% (20.63 USD)
De fondos:
4.86% (9.64 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 46
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.99 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -30.23 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 181
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.05 × 827
otros 63...
This is the live signal for the Golden Tiger EA. The EA is trading with Set File 1 (Low Risk).
Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a proven daily high/low breakout strategy. It automatically detects market conditions, places breakout trades with risk management, and gives traders full control over key parameters.
This EA is built for traders who want a simple but effective breakout approach, with advanced filters and flexibility to adapt to different broker conditions.

If you are interested, you may purchase the EA from my profile. Thank you!

2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 01:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 17:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 02:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.25 23:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
