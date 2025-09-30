SinaisSeções
Ugochukwu Mobi

Marvelous EA

Ugochukwu Mobi
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
40 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 334%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 016
Negociações com lucro:
1 828 (90.67%)
Negociações com perda:
188 (9.33%)
Melhor negociação:
53.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-124.48 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 564.38 USD (731 193 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 392.24 USD (121 397 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
195 (238.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
625.28 USD (39)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
80.74%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.84%
Último negócio:
15 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
91
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
14.29
Negociações longas:
2 014 (99.90%)
Negociações curtas:
2 (0.10%)
Fator de lucro:
4.00
Valor esperado:
2.07 USD
Lucro médio:
3.04 USD
Perda média:
-7.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-291.76 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
9.08%
Previsão anual:
110.17%
Algotrading:
76%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máximo:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.62% (759.72 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1276
XAUJPY 652
XAUCHF 62
GBPJPY 24
USDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 902
XAUJPY 3.1K
XAUCHF 141
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 132K
XAUJPY 463K
XAUCHF 12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
USDJPY -282
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +53.14 USD
Pior negociação: -124 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +238.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -291.76 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 9454
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.46 × 250
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 100
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 6
72 mais ...
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5

  • Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
  • Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
  • Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
  • Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
  • Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
  • Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
  • Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
  • Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.


Classificação Média:
Arnold Garth
904
Arnold Garth 2025.09.30 14:09 
 

Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.

