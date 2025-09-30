- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 016
Negociações com lucro:
1 828 (90.67%)
Negociações com perda:
188 (9.33%)
Melhor negociação:
53.14 USD
Pior negociação:
-124.48 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 564.38 USD (731 193 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 392.24 USD (121 397 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
195 (238.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
625.28 USD (39)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
80.74%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.84%
Último negócio:
15 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
91
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
14.29
Negociações longas:
2 014 (99.90%)
Negociações curtas:
2 (0.10%)
Fator de lucro:
4.00
Valor esperado:
2.07 USD
Lucro médio:
3.04 USD
Perda média:
-7.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-291.76 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
9.08%
Previsão anual:
110.17%
Algotrading:
76%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máximo:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.62% (759.72 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1276
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUCHF
|62
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|902
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUCHF
|141
|GBPJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|-2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|132K
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|-282
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +53.14 USD
Pior negociação: -124 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +238.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -291.76 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 9454
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.46 × 250
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 100
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
72 mais ...
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
999 USD por mês
334%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
40
76%
2 016
90%
81%
3.99
2.07
USD
USD
28%
1:500
Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.