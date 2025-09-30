- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 019
Gewinntrades:
1 831 (90.68%)
Verlusttrades:
188 (9.31%)
Bester Trade:
53.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-124.48 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 570.50 USD (731 815 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 392.40 USD (121 397 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
195 (238.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
625.28 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
80.74%
Max deposit load:
2.84%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
94
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
14.31
Long-Positionen:
2 017 (99.90%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (0.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-291.76 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.29%
Jahresprognose:
112.70%
Algo-Trading:
76%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.08 USD
Maximaler:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
Kapital:
27.62% (759.72 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1279
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUCHF
|62
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|908
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUCHF
|141
|GBPJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|-282
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 9454
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.46 × 250
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 100
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
noch 72 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
999 USD pro Monat
335%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
40
76%
2 019
90%
81%
4.00
2.07
USD
USD
28%
1:500
Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.