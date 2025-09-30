- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
2 014
盈利交易:
1 827 (90.71%)
亏损交易:
187 (9.29%)
最好交易:
53.14 USD
最差交易:
-124.48 USD
毛利:
5 560.38 USD (730 790 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 391.42 USD (121 324 pips)
最大连续赢利:
195 (238.82 USD)
最大连续盈利:
625.28 USD (39)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
80.74%
最大入金加载:
2.84%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
89
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
14.28
长期交易:
2 012 (99.90%)
短期交易:
2 (0.10%)
利润因子:
4.00
预期回报:
2.07 USD
平均利润:
3.04 USD
平均损失:
-7.44 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-291.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-291.76 USD (5)
每月增长:
8.97%
年度预测:
108.85%
算法交易:
76%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.08 USD
最大值:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
净值:
27.62% (759.72 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1274
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUCHF
|62
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|899
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUCHF
|141
|GBPJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|132K
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|-282
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +53.14 USD
最差交易: -124 USD
最大连续赢利: 39
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +238.82 USD
最大连续亏损: -291.76 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 9453
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.46 × 250
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月999 USD
334%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
40
76%
2 014
90%
81%
3.99
2.07
USD
USD
28%
1:500
Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.