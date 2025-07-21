- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 175
Bénéfice trades:
1 004 (85.44%)
Perte trades:
171 (14.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
53.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-124.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 594.86 USD (625 359 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 294.40 USD (117 509 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
56 (389.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
625.28 USD (39)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
37.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.84%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
11.31
Longs trades:
1 173 (99.83%)
Courts trades:
2 (0.17%)
Facteur de profit:
3.55
Rendement attendu:
2.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-291.76 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.53%
Prévision annuelle:
189.16%
Algo trading:
61%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
20.29% (455.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUUSD
|459
|XAUCHF
|62
|USDJPY
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|52
|XAUCHF
|141
|USDJPY
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUUSD
|33K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|USDJPY
|-282
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +53.14 USD
Pire transaction: -124 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 39
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +389.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -291.76 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 8796
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.85 × 172
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 352
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
60 plus...
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
125 USD par mois
214%
1
15K
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
26
61%
1 175
85%
38%
3.54
2.81
USD
USD
20%
1:500