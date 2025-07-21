- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 177
Profit Trade:
1 006 (85.47%)
Loss Trade:
171 (14.53%)
Best Trade:
53.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-124.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 604.07 USD (626 340 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 294.44 USD (117 509 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (389.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
625.28 USD (39)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.33
Attività di trading:
37.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.84%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
60
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
11.34
Long Trade:
1 175 (99.83%)
Short Trade:
2 (0.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.56
Profitto previsto:
2.81 USD
Profitto medio:
4.58 USD
Perdita media:
-7.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-291.76 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
15.99%
Previsione annuale:
193.97%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
Per equità:
20.29% (455.31 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUUSD
|461
|XAUCHF
|62
|USDJPY
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|61
|XAUCHF
|141
|USDJPY
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUUSD
|34K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|USDJPY
|-282
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.14 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 39
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +389.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -291.76 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.46 × 8807
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.85 × 172
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 352
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
125USD al mese
215%
1
15K
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
26
61%
1 177
85%
38%
3.55
2.81
USD
USD
20%
1:500