Ugochukwu Mobi

Marvelous EA

Ugochukwu Mobi
1 review
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 334%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 014
Profit Trades:
1 827 (90.71%)
Loss Trades:
187 (9.29%)
Best trade:
53.14 USD
Worst trade:
-124.48 USD
Gross Profit:
5 560.38 USD (730 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 391.42 USD (121 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
195 (238.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
625.28 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
80.74%
Max deposit load:
2.84%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.28
Long Trades:
2 012 (99.90%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.10%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
2.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.04 USD
Average Loss:
-7.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-291.76 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
8.97%
Annual Forecast:
108.85%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
By Equity:
27.62% (759.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1274
XAUJPY 652
XAUCHF 62
GBPJPY 24
USDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 899
XAUJPY 3.1K
XAUCHF 141
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 132K
XAUJPY 463K
XAUCHF 12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
USDJPY -282
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.14 USD
Worst trade: -124 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +238.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -291.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 9452
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.46 × 250
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
72 more...
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5

  • Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
  • Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
  • Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
  • Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
  • Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
  • Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
  • Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
  • Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.


Average rating:
Arnold Garth
904
Arnold Garth 2025.09.30 14:09 
 

Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.

