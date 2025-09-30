- Cuenta
Total de Trades:
2 076
Transacciones Rentables:
1 888 (90.94%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
188 (9.06%)
Mejor transacción:
53.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-124.48 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 645.29 USD (739 547 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 394.68 USD (121 397 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
195 (238.82 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
625.28 USD (39)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
80.74%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.84%
Último trade:
32 minutos
Trades a la semana:
95
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
14.56
Transacciones Largas:
2 074 (99.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 (0.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.05
Beneficio Esperado:
2.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.99 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-291.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-291.76 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
11.81%
Pronóstico anual:
143.29%
Trading algorítmico:
77%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máxima:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
De fondos:
27.62% (759.72 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1336
|XAUJPY
|652
|XAUCHF
|62
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|980
|XAUJPY
|3.1K
|XAUCHF
|141
|GBPJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|141K
|XAUJPY
|463K
|XAUCHF
|12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|-282
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +53.14 USD
Peor transacción: -124 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 39
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +238.82 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -291.76 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 9476
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.44 × 254
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.79 × 100
|
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 6
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
otros 72...
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5
Real account performance
Key Features:
- Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
- Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
- Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
- Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
- Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
- Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
- Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
- Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
- Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
999 USD al mes
345%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
41
77%
2 076
90%
81%
4.04
2.05
USD
USD
28%
1:500
Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.