시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Marvelous EA
Ugochukwu Mobi

Marvelous EA

Ugochukwu Mobi
1 리뷰
안정성
41
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 342%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 062
이익 거래:
1 874 (90.88%)
손실 거래:
188 (9.12%)
최고의 거래:
53.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-124.48 USD
총 수익:
5 621.97 USD (737 168 pips)
총 손실:
-1 394.12 USD (121 397 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
195 (238.82 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
625.28 USD (39)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
80.74%
최대 입금량:
2.84%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
81
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
14.48
롱(주식매수):
2 060 (99.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (0.10%)
수익 요인:
4.03
기대수익:
2.05 USD
평균 이익:
3.00 USD
평균 손실:
-7.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-291.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-291.76 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
11.02%
연간 예측:
133.69%
Algo 트레이딩:
77%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.08 USD
최대한의:
291.92 USD (6.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.97% (292.02 USD)
자본금별:
27.62% (759.72 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1322
XAUJPY 652
XAUCHF 62
GBPJPY 24
USDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 958
XAUJPY 3.1K
XAUCHF 141
GBPJPY 22
USDJPY -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 138K
XAUJPY 463K
XAUCHF 12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
USDJPY -282
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +53.14 USD
최악의 거래: -124 USD
연속 최대 이익: 39
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +238.82 USD
연속 최대 손실: -291.76 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 9460
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.44 × 254
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 100
MAEXLimited-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 6
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion
Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5

  • Proven Trading Strategy: Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions.
  • Automated Trading: Execute trades 24/5 without emotional bias or manual intervention.
  • Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management system to protect your capital.
  • Adaptive Technology: Continuously learns and adapts to changing market conditions.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Trade multiple currency pairs with optimized settings.
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Stay updated on performance and market analysis.
Benefits:
  • Increased Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading.
  • Improved Accuracy: Reduce emotional trading decisions and minimize losses.
  • Enhanced Profitability: Optimize trading opportunities 24/5.
  • Reduced Risk: Advanced risk management protects your investment.
Experience the Power of Marvelous EA
Discover a smarter way to trade Forex. Try Marvelous EA today and elevate your trading journey.


평균 평점:
Arnold Garth
904
Arnold Garth 2025.09.30 14:09 
 

Very good signal. One position with the same currency at the time.

복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.