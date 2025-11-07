- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
📌 Sinal de negociação – RoboXcom
Tipo de conta: Pro (não ECN, não centavos)
Alavancagem: 1:50 (fixa)
Instrumentos: Alavancagem:
• Pares de moedas: 1:5
• Ouro: 1:1 (às vezes 1:2 para análise técnica)
Risco por operação:
• Moedas: 1% (às vezes até 1,5%)
• Ouro: 1% (às vezes até 2% para análise técnica)
Lucro por operação:
• Meta fixa: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% análise técnica)
!!! Relatório mensal: disponível na aba «Notícias» !!!
• Lucro alvo: 1%, 5%, 20% (dia, semana, mês)
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.
Análise realizada com base em:
• Notícias e eventos fundamentais
• Linhas de tendência
• Zonas de suporte e resistência
• Fluxos institucionais e posições de grandes players
• Ticks e liquidez
• Velas e sombras das velas
Estratégia de negociação:
• Negociação manual – sem martingale, sem grids, sem averaging
• Baseada em análise fundamental com confirmação por análise técnica (exceto impulsos)
• Na ausência de drivers fundamentais significativos ou lucro diário de 0,5%, é utilizada análise técnica pura
Adequado para assinantes que valorizam segurança, disciplina e estabilidade
Características:
• Possível uso de ordens pendentes para capturar movimentos de impulso (teste – alavancagem GBP 1:1)
• Consideração do spread e controle de volumes
• Construção e monitoramento de linhas de tendência
• Avaliação da atividade dos participantes do mercado por ticks
• Estratégia transparente sem riscos ocultos
Vantagens:
• Segurança – stop-loss pequeno (o motivo de saída do mercado permanece inalterado)
• Disciplina em entradas, gestão e fechamento de operações
• Equilíbrio entre análise fundamental e abordagem realista de lucro
• Minimização de riscos
• Maximização de lucros
• Suporte 12 horas / 6 dias por semana no mínimo
• Estatísticas transparentes e capitalização (mês civil)
!!! Relatório mensal: disponível na aba «Notícias» !!!
• 🤝 Valorizamos a confiança no sinal e garantimos transparência no seu uso
Contatos e suporte:
Telegram:
• Fornecedor do sinal: @XcomRobo
• Canal (em breve): relatórios, notícias do sinal, discussões e análises
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
USD
USD
USD
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.