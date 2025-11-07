📌 Sinal de negociação – RoboXcom

Tipo de conta: Pro (não ECN, não centavos)

Alavancagem: 1:50 (fixa)

Instrumentos: Alavancagem:

• Pares de moedas: 1:5

• Ouro: 1:1 (às vezes 1:2 para análise técnica)

Risco por operação:

• Moedas: 1% (às vezes até 1,5%)

• Ouro: 1% (às vezes até 2% para análise técnica)

Lucro por operação:

• Meta fixa: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% análise técnica)

!!! Relatório mensal: disponível na aba «Notícias» !!!

• Lucro alvo: 1%, 5%, 20% (dia, semana, mês)





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.

Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.

Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Análise realizada com base em:

• Notícias e eventos fundamentais

• Linhas de tendência

• Zonas de suporte e resistência

• Fluxos institucionais e posições de grandes players

• Ticks e liquidez

• Velas e sombras das velas

Estratégia de negociação:

• Negociação manual – sem martingale, sem grids, sem averaging

• Baseada em análise fundamental com confirmação por análise técnica (exceto impulsos)

• Na ausência de drivers fundamentais significativos ou lucro diário de 0,5%, é utilizada análise técnica pura

Adequado para assinantes que valorizam segurança, disciplina e estabilidade

Características:

• Possível uso de ordens pendentes para capturar movimentos de impulso (teste – alavancagem GBP 1:1)

• Consideração do spread e controle de volumes

• Construção e monitoramento de linhas de tendência

• Avaliação da atividade dos participantes do mercado por ticks

• Estratégia transparente sem riscos ocultos

Vantagens:

• Segurança – stop-loss pequeno (o motivo de saída do mercado permanece inalterado)

• Disciplina em entradas, gestão e fechamento de operações

• Equilíbrio entre análise fundamental e abordagem realista de lucro

• Minimização de riscos

• Maximização de lucros

• Suporte 12 horas / 6 dias por semana no mínimo

• Estatísticas transparentes e capitalização (mês civil)

• 🤝 Valorizamos a confiança no sinal e garantimos transparência no seu uso

Contatos e suporte:

Telegram:

• Fornecedor do sinal: @XcomRobo

• Canal (em breve): relatórios, notícias do sinal, discussões e análises