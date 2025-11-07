SinaisSeções
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
24 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 93%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
384
Negociações com lucro:
253 (65.88%)
Negociações com perda:
131 (34.11%)
Melhor negociação:
161.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-150.68 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 845.62 USD (474 283 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 288.67 USD (289 255 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (398.40 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
398.40 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
22.78%
Depósito máximo carregado:
43.19%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.35
Negociações longas:
215 (55.99%)
Negociações curtas:
169 (44.01%)
Fator de lucro:
1.43
Valor esperado:
1.45 USD
Lucro médio:
7.29 USD
Perda média:
-9.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-267.99 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-267.99 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
48.15%
Previsão anual:
584.23%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
32.80 USD
Máximo:
413.26 USD (71.20%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
39.31% (413.26 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.49% (121.12 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 279
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 4
BRENT 2
GOOGL 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 555
GBPUSD 28
EURUSD -7
USDCAD -6
BRENT 2
GOOGL -2
CADJPY -9
EURJPY -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 185K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -142
USDCAD -405
BRENT 20
GOOGL -191
CADJPY -328
EURJPY -155
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +161.40 USD
Pior negociação: -151 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +398.40 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -267.99 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 80
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 18
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 2
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
207 mais ...
📌 Sinal de negociação – RoboXcom

Tipo de conta: Pro (não ECN, não centavos)
Alavancagem: 1:50 (fixa)

Instrumentos: Alavancagem:
• Pares de moedas: 1:5
• Ouro: 1:1 (às vezes 1:2 para análise técnica)

Risco por operação:
• Moedas: 1% (às vezes até 1,5%)
• Ouro: 1% (às vezes até 2% para análise técnica)

Lucro por operação:
• Meta fixa: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% análise técnica)
!!! Relatório mensal: disponível na aba «Notícias» !!!
• Lucro alvo: 1%, 5%, 20% (dia, semana, mês)


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Análise realizada com base em:
• Notícias e eventos fundamentais
• Linhas de tendência
• Zonas de suporte e resistência
• Fluxos institucionais e posições de grandes players
• Ticks e liquidez
• Velas e sombras das velas

Estratégia de negociação:
• Negociação manual – sem martingale, sem grids, sem averaging
• Baseada em análise fundamental com confirmação por análise técnica (exceto impulsos)
• Na ausência de drivers fundamentais significativos ou lucro diário de 0,5%, é utilizada análise técnica pura

Adequado para assinantes que valorizam segurança, disciplina e estabilidade

Características:
• Possível uso de ordens pendentes para capturar movimentos de impulso (teste – alavancagem GBP 1:1)
• Consideração do spread e controle de volumes
• Construção e monitoramento de linhas de tendência
• Avaliação da atividade dos participantes do mercado por ticks
• Estratégia transparente sem riscos ocultos

Vantagens:
• Segurança – stop-loss pequeno (o motivo de saída do mercado permanece inalterado)
• Disciplina em entradas, gestão e fechamento de operações
• Equilíbrio entre análise fundamental e abordagem realista de lucro
• Minimização de riscos
• Maximização de lucros
• Suporte 12 horas / 6 dias por semana no mínimo
• Estatísticas transparentes e capitalização (mês civil)

!!! Relatório mensal: disponível na aba «Notícias» !!!

• 🤝 Valorizamos a confiança no sinal e garantimos transparência no seu uso

Contatos e suporte:
Telegram:
• Fornecedor do sinal: @XcomRobo
• Canal (em breve): relatórios, notícias do sinal, discussões e análises


Classificação Média:
Ozgur Ay
240
Ozgur Ay 2025.11.07 08:21 
 

It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
243
Joseph Derek Russell Smith 2025.10.21 05:37  (modificado 2025.11.07 13:23) 
 

Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.

7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.

2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 12:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 17:58 2025.10.31 17:58:38  

📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.09.30 14:19 2025.09.30 14:19:56  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
