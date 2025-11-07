SeñalesSecciones
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
24 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 93%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
384
Transacciones Rentables:
253 (65.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
131 (34.11%)
Mejor transacción:
161.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-150.68 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 845.62 USD (474 283 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 288.67 USD (289 255 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (398.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
398.40 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
22.78%
Carga máxima del depósito:
43.19%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.35
Transacciones Largas:
215 (55.99%)
Transacciones Cortas:
169 (44.01%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.43
Beneficio Esperado:
1.45 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.84 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-267.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-267.99 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
48.15%
Pronóstico anual:
584.23%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
32.80 USD
Máxima:
413.26 USD (71.20%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
39.31% (413.26 USD)
De fondos:
13.49% (121.12 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 279
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 4
BRENT 2
GOOGL 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 555
GBPUSD 28
EURUSD -7
USDCAD -6
BRENT 2
GOOGL -2
CADJPY -9
EURJPY -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 185K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -142
USDCAD -405
BRENT 20
GOOGL -191
CADJPY -328
EURJPY -155
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Señal de trading – RoboXcom

Tipo de cuenta: Pro (no ECN, no cent)
Apalancamiento: 1:50 (fijo)

Instrumentos – Apalancamiento:
• Pares de divisas: 1:5
• Oro: 1:1 (a veces 1:2 en análisis técnico)

Riesgo por operación:
• Divisas: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 1,5%)
• Oro: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 2% en análisis técnico)

Ganancia por operación:
• Objetivo fijo: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% según análisis técnico)

!!!Informe mensual: disponible en la pestaña «Noticias»!!!
• Ganancia objetivo: 1%, 5%, 20% (día, semana, mes)


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Análisis realizado sobre:
• Noticias y eventos fundamentales
• Líneas de tendencia
• Zonas de soporte y resistencia
• Flujos institucionales y posiciones de grandes jugadores
• Ticks y liquidez
• Velas y sombras de velas

Estrategia de trading:
• Trading manual — sin martingala, sin grids, sin promedios
• Basado en análisis fundamental con confirmación técnica (excepto impulsos)
• Si no hay impulsores fundamentales significativos y la ganancia diaria es 0,5%, se utiliza solo análisis técnico

¡Apto para suscriptores que valoran seguridad, disciplina y estabilidad!

Características:
• Posible uso de órdenes pendientes para capturar movimientos impulsivos del mercado (test — GBP 1:1)
• Consideración de spreads y control de volumen
• Construcción y control de líneas de tendencia
• Evaluación de la actividad del mercado por ticks
• Estrategia transparente sin riesgos ocultos

Ventajas:
• Seguridad — stop-loss pequeño (el motivo de salida del mercado permanece inalterado)
• Disciplina en entradas, gestión y cierre de operaciones
• Equilibrio entre análisis fundamental y enfoque real de ganancias
• Minimización de riesgos
• Maximización de beneficios
• Soporte mínimo 12 horas / 6 días
• Estadísticas transparentes y capitalización (mes calendario)

!!!Informe mensual: disponible en la pestaña «Noticias»!!!

• 🤝 Valoramos la confianza depositada en la señal y mantenemos transparencia en su uso

Contactos y soporte:
Telegram:
• Proveedor de señal: @XcomRobo
• Canal (próximamente): informes, noticias de la señal, debates y análisis


Evaluación media:
Ozgur Ay
240
Ozgur Ay 2025.11.07 08:21 
 

It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
243
Joseph Derek Russell Smith 2025.10.21 05:37  (modificado 2025.11.07 13:23) 
 

Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.

7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.

