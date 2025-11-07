- Cuenta
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-Pro" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Señal de trading – RoboXcom
Tipo de cuenta: Pro (no ECN, no cent)
Apalancamiento: 1:50 (fijo)
Instrumentos – Apalancamiento:
• Pares de divisas: 1:5
• Oro: 1:1 (a veces 1:2 en análisis técnico)
Riesgo por operación:
• Divisas: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 1,5%)
• Oro: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 2% en análisis técnico)
Ganancia por operación:
• Objetivo fijo: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% según análisis técnico)
!!!Informe mensual: disponible en la pestaña «Noticias»!!!
• Ganancia objetivo: 1%, 5%, 20% (día, semana, mes)
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.
Análisis realizado sobre:
• Noticias y eventos fundamentales
• Líneas de tendencia
• Zonas de soporte y resistencia
• Flujos institucionales y posiciones de grandes jugadores
• Ticks y liquidez
• Velas y sombras de velas
Estrategia de trading:
• Trading manual — sin martingala, sin grids, sin promedios
• Basado en análisis fundamental con confirmación técnica (excepto impulsos)
• Si no hay impulsores fundamentales significativos y la ganancia diaria es 0,5%, se utiliza solo análisis técnico
¡Apto para suscriptores que valoran seguridad, disciplina y estabilidad!
Características:
• Posible uso de órdenes pendientes para capturar movimientos impulsivos del mercado (test — GBP 1:1)
• Consideración de spreads y control de volumen
• Construcción y control de líneas de tendencia
• Evaluación de la actividad del mercado por ticks
• Estrategia transparente sin riesgos ocultos
Ventajas:
• Seguridad — stop-loss pequeño (el motivo de salida del mercado permanece inalterado)
• Disciplina en entradas, gestión y cierre de operaciones
• Equilibrio entre análisis fundamental y enfoque real de ganancias
• Minimización de riesgos
• Maximización de beneficios
• Soporte mínimo 12 horas / 6 días
• Estadísticas transparentes y capitalización (mes calendario)
!!!Informe mensual: disponible en la pestaña «Noticias»!!!
• 🤝 Valoramos la confianza depositada en la señal y mantenemos transparencia en su uso
Contactos y soporte:
Telegram:
• Proveedor de señal: @XcomRobo
• Canal (próximamente): informes, noticias de la señal, debates y análisis
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
USD
USD
USD
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.