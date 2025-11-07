Señal de trading – RoboXcom

Tipo de cuenta: Pro (no ECN, no cent)

Apalancamiento: 1:50 (fijo)

Instrumentos – Apalancamiento:

• Pares de divisas: 1:5

• Oro: 1:1 (a veces 1:2 en análisis técnico)

Riesgo por operación:

• Divisas: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 1,5%)

• Oro: 1% (ocasionalmente hasta 2% en análisis técnico)

Ganancia por operación:

• Objetivo fijo: 1% (break-even, 0,5–3% según análisis técnico)

!!!Informe mensual: disponible en la pestaña «Noticias»!!!

• Ganancia objetivo: 1%, 5%, 20% (día, semana, mes)





⚠️Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Análisis realizado sobre:

• Noticias y eventos fundamentales

• Líneas de tendencia

• Zonas de soporte y resistencia

• Flujos institucionales y posiciones de grandes jugadores

• Ticks y liquidez

• Velas y sombras de velas

Estrategia de trading:

• Trading manual — sin martingala, sin grids, sin promedios

• Basado en análisis fundamental con confirmación técnica (excepto impulsos)

• Si no hay impulsores fundamentales significativos y la ganancia diaria es 0,5%, se utiliza solo análisis técnico

¡Apto para suscriptores que valoran seguridad, disciplina y estabilidad!

Características:

• Posible uso de órdenes pendientes para capturar movimientos impulsivos del mercado (test — GBP 1:1)

• Consideración de spreads y control de volumen

• Construcción y control de líneas de tendencia

• Evaluación de la actividad del mercado por ticks

• Estrategia transparente sin riesgos ocultos

Ventajas:

• Seguridad — stop-loss pequeño (el motivo de salida del mercado permanece inalterado)

• Disciplina en entradas, gestión y cierre de operaciones

• Equilibrio entre análisis fundamental y enfoque real de ganancias

• Minimización de riesgos

• Maximización de beneficios

• Soporte mínimo 12 horas / 6 días

• Estadísticas transparentes y capitalización (mes calendario)

• 🤝 Valoramos la confianza depositada en la señal y mantenemos transparencia en su uso

Contactos y soporte:

Telegram:

• Proveedor de señal: @XcomRobo

• Canal (próximamente): informes, noticias de la señal, debates y análisis