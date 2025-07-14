- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|53
|XAUUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|16
|XAUUSD
|51
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|EURUSD
|5
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 41
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
RoboXcom — Trading Strategy
Instrument: GBP/USD
Leverage: 1:2-10
Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.
The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:
📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.
🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).
📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).
Expected performance:
▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)
▫ Up to ~4% per month
▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%
Tg - @XcomRobo
📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.
Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
