SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / RoboXcom
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 17%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
62
Bénéfice trades:
42 (67.74%)
Perte trades:
20 (32.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
37.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
134.64 USD (55 317 pips)
Perte brute:
-67.67 USD (13 320 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (8.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.12 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
8.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.40%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.90
Longs trades:
24 (38.71%)
Courts trades:
38 (61.29%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
1.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.21 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-23.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.12 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.12 USD (8.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.57% (23.12 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.14% (4.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 53
XAUUSD 7
EURUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 16
XAUUSD 51
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.3K
XAUUSD 41K
EURUSD 5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +37.97 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 9
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 41
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 33
201 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

RoboXcom — Trading Strategy

Instrument: GBP/USD 
Leverage: 1:2-10
Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.

The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:

📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.
🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).

📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).

Expected performance:
▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)
▫ Up to ~4% per month
▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%

Tg - @XcomRobo

📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.

Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.


Aucun avis
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 06:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
RoboXcom
30 USD par mois
17%
0
0
USD
637
USD
11
0%
62
67%
9%
1.98
1.08
USD
4%
1:50
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.