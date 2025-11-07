- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|281
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|566
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|186K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
📌 거래 신호 – RoboXcom
계정 유형: Pro (ECN 아님, 센트 계정 아님)
레버리지: 1:50 (고정)
거래 도구: 레버리지:
• 통화쌍: 1:5
• 금: 1:1 (기술적 분석 시 가끔 1:2)
거래당 리스크:
• 통화: 1% (가끔 최대 1.5%)
• 금: 1% (가끔 최대 2% 기술적 분석)
거래당 수익:
• 고정 목표: 1% (손익분기점, 0.5–3% 기술적 분석 기준)
!!! 월간 보고서: «뉴스» 탭에서 확인 가능 !!!
• 목표 수익: 1%, 5%, 20% (일, 주, 월)
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.
분석 기준:
• 뉴스 및 기본적 이벤트
• 추세선
• 지지선 및 저항선 영역
• 기관 자금 흐름 및 대형 거래자 포지션
• 틱 및 유동성
• 캔들 및 캔들 그림자
거래 전략:
• 수동 거래 — 마틴게일, 그리드, 평균가 없음
• 기술적 분석으로 확인된 기본적 분석 기반 거래 (임펄스 제외)
• 중요한 기본적 지표가 없고 일일 수익 0.5%일 경우 순수 기술적 분석 사용
안전, 규율, 안정성을 중요시하는 구독자에게 적합
특징:
• 시장 임펄스 포착을 위한 대기주문 사용 가능 (테스트 — 레버리지 1:1 GBP)
• 스프레드 고려 및 거래량 통제
• 추세선 구축 및 모니터링
• 틱 단위로 시장 참여자 활동 평가
• 숨겨진 리스크 없는 투명한 전략
장점:
• 안전 — 낮은 스탑로스 (시장 청산 동기 변경 없음)
• 거래 진입, 관리, 청산 시 규율 준수
• 기본적 분석과 실질적 수익 접근 균형
• 리스크 최소화
• 수익 극대화
• 최소 12시간 / 주 6일 지원
• 투명한 통계 및 자본화 (달력 기준 월)
!!! 월간 보고서: «뉴스» 탭에서 확인 가능 !!!
• 🤝 신호에 대한 신뢰 존중 및 투명한 사용
연락처 및 지원:
Telegram:
• 신호 제공자: @XcomRobo
• 채널 (곧 개설): 보고서, 신호 뉴스, 토론 및 분석
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.