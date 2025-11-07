시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / RoboXcom
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
2 리뷰
안정성
26
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 95%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
386
이익 거래:
255 (66.06%)
손실 거래:
131 (33.94%)
최고의 거래:
161.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-150.68 USD
총 수익:
1 856.71 USD (475 392 pips)
총 손실:
-1 288.67 USD (289 255 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (409.49 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
409.49 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
22.78%
최대 입금량:
43.19%
최근 거래:
22 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
1.37
롱(주식매수):
216 (55.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
170 (44.04%)
수익 요인:
1.44
기대수익:
1.47 USD
평균 이익:
7.28 USD
평균 손실:
-9.84 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-267.99 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-267.99 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
30.94%
연간 예측:
375.45%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
32.80 USD
최대한의:
413.26 USD (71.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
39.31% (413.26 USD)
자본금별:
13.49% (121.12 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 281
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 4
BRENT 2
GOOGL 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 566
GBPUSD 28
EURUSD -7
USDCAD -6
BRENT 2
GOOGL -2
CADJPY -9
EURJPY -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 186K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -142
USDCAD -405
BRENT 20
GOOGL -191
CADJPY -328
EURJPY -155
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +161.40 USD
최악의 거래: -151 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +409.49 USD
연속 최대 손실: -267.99 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

📌 거래 신호 – RoboXcom

계정 유형: Pro (ECN 아님, 센트 계정 아님)
레버리지: 1:50 (고정)

거래 도구: 레버리지:
• 통화쌍: 1:5
• 금: 1:1 (기술적 분석 시 가끔 1:2)

거래당 리스크:
• 통화: 1% (가끔 최대 1.5%)
• 금: 1% (가끔 최대 2% 기술적 분석)

거래당 수익:
• 고정 목표: 1% (손익분기점, 0.5–3% 기술적 분석 기준)
!!! 월간 보고서: «뉴스» 탭에서 확인 가능 !!!
• 목표 수익: 1%, 5%, 20% (일, 주, 월)


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.


분석 기준:
• 뉴스 및 기본적 이벤트
• 추세선
• 지지선 및 저항선 영역
• 기관 자금 흐름 및 대형 거래자 포지션
• 틱 및 유동성
• 캔들 및 캔들 그림자

거래 전략:
• 수동 거래 — 마틴게일, 그리드, 평균가 없음
• 기술적 분석으로 확인된 기본적 분석 기반 거래 (임펄스 제외)
• 중요한 기본적 지표가 없고 일일 수익 0.5%일 경우 순수 기술적 분석 사용

안전, 규율, 안정성을 중요시하는 구독자에게 적합

특징:
• 시장 임펄스 포착을 위한 대기주문 사용 가능 (테스트 — 레버리지 1:1 GBP)
• 스프레드 고려 및 거래량 통제
• 추세선 구축 및 모니터링
• 틱 단위로 시장 참여자 활동 평가
• 숨겨진 리스크 없는 투명한 전략

장점:
• 안전 — 낮은 스탑로스 (시장 청산 동기 변경 없음)
• 거래 진입, 관리, 청산 시 규율 준수
• 기본적 분석과 실질적 수익 접근 균형
• 리스크 최소화
• 수익 극대화
• 최소 12시간 / 주 6일 지원
• 투명한 통계 및 자본화 (달력 기준 월)

!!! 월간 보고서: «뉴스» 탭에서 확인 가능 !!!

• 🤝 신호에 대한 신뢰 존중 및 투명한 사용

연락처 및 지원:
Telegram:
• 신호 제공자: @XcomRobo
• 채널 (곧 개설): 보고서, 신호 뉴스, 토론 및 분석


평균 평점:
Ozgur Ay
240
Ozgur Ay 2025.11.07 08:21 
 

It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
243
Joseph Derek Russell Smith 2025.10.21 05:37  (수정됨 2025.11.07 13:23) 
 

Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.

7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.

2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 14:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 12:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 17:58 2025.10.31 17:58:38  

📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.09.30 14:19 2025.09.30 14:19:56  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
RoboXcom
월별 30 USD
95%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
26
0%
386
66%
23%
1.44
1.47
USD
39%
1:50
복제

