계정 유형: Pro (ECN 아님, 센트 계정 아님)

레버리지: 1:50 (고정)

거래 도구: 레버리지:

• 통화쌍: 1:5

• 금: 1:1 (기술적 분석 시 가끔 1:2)

거래당 리스크:

• 통화: 1% (가끔 최대 1.5%)

• 금: 1% (가끔 최대 2% 기술적 분석)

거래당 수익:

• 고정 목표: 1% (손익분기점, 0.5–3% 기술적 분석 기준)

!!! 월간 보고서: «뉴스» 탭에서 확인 가능 !!!

• 목표 수익: 1%, 5%, 20% (일, 주, 월)





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.

Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.

Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.





분석 기준:

• 뉴스 및 기본적 이벤트

• 추세선

• 지지선 및 저항선 영역

• 기관 자금 흐름 및 대형 거래자 포지션

• 틱 및 유동성

• 캔들 및 캔들 그림자

거래 전략:

• 수동 거래 — 마틴게일, 그리드, 평균가 없음

• 기술적 분석으로 확인된 기본적 분석 기반 거래 (임펄스 제외)

• 중요한 기본적 지표가 없고 일일 수익 0.5%일 경우 순수 기술적 분석 사용

안전, 규율, 안정성을 중요시하는 구독자에게 적합

특징:

• 시장 임펄스 포착을 위한 대기주문 사용 가능 (테스트 — 레버리지 1:1 GBP)

• 스프레드 고려 및 거래량 통제

• 추세선 구축 및 모니터링

• 틱 단위로 시장 참여자 활동 평가

• 숨겨진 리스크 없는 투명한 전략

장점:

• 안전 — 낮은 스탑로스 (시장 청산 동기 변경 없음)

• 거래 진입, 관리, 청산 시 규율 준수

• 기본적 분석과 실질적 수익 접근 균형

• 리스크 최소화

• 수익 극대화

• 최소 12시간 / 주 6일 지원

• 투명한 통계 및 자본화 (달력 기준 월)

• 🤝 신호에 대한 신뢰 존중 및 투명한 사용

연락처 및 지원:

Telegram:

• 신호 제공자: @XcomRobo

• 채널 (곧 개설): 보고서, 신호 뉴스, 토론 및 분석