Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 17%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
65
Profit Trade:
44 (67.69%)
Loss Trade:
21 (32.31%)
Best Trade:
37.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
145.87 USD (60 746 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-73.69 USD (19 340 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (8.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.12 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
8.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.40%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.12
Long Trade:
27 (41.54%)
Short Trade:
38 (58.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.98
Profitto previsto:
1.11 USD
Profitto medio:
3.32 USD
Perdita media:
-3.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-23.12 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.12 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
8.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
23.12 USD (8.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.57% (23.12 USD)
Per equità:
2.14% (4.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 22
XAUUSD 50
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 40K
EURUSD 5
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.97 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.12 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboXcom — Trading Strategy

Instrument: GBP/USD 
Leverage: 1:2-10
Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.

The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:

📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.
🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).

📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).

Expected performance:
▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)
▫ Up to ~4% per month
▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%

Tg - @XcomRobo

📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.

Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 06:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RoboXcom
30USD al mese
17%
0
0
USD
642
USD
11
0%
65
67%
9%
1.97
1.11
USD
4%
1:50
