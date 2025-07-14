RoboXcom — Trading Strategy

Instrument: GBP/USD

Leverage: 1:2-10

Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.

The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:

📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.

🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).

📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).

Expected performance:

▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)

▫ Up to ~4% per month

▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%

Tg - @XcomRobo

📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.

Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.



