|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|54
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|22
|XAUUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|40K
|EURUSD
|5
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 41
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 33
RoboXcom — Trading Strategy
Instrument: GBP/USD
Leverage: 1:2-10
Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.
The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:
📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.
🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).
📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).
Expected performance:
▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)
▫ Up to ~4% per month
▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%
Tg - @XcomRobo
📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.
Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
