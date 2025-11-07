- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-Pro" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
📌 Handelssignal – RoboXcom
Kontotyp: Pro (kein ECN, kein Cent-Konto)
Hebel: 1:50 (fest)
Instrumente: Hebel:
• Währungspaare: 1:5
• Gold: 1:1 (bei technischer Analyse manchmal 1:2)
Risiko pro Trade:
• Währungen: 1% (manchmal bis 1,5%)
• Gold: 1% (manchmal bis 2% bei technischer Analyse)
Gewinn pro Trade:
• Feste Zielvorgabe: 1% (Break-even, 0,5–3% bei technischer Analyse)
!!! Monatsbericht: im Tab «News» verfügbar !!!
• Zielgewinn: 1%, 5%, 20% (Tag, Woche, Monat)
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.
Analyse berücksichtigt:
• Nachrichten und fundamentale Ereignisse
• Trendlinien
• Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsbereiche
• Institutionelle Geldflüsse und Positionen großer Akteure
• Ticks und Liquidität
• Kerzen und Kerzendochte
Handelsstrategie:
• Manuelles Trading – kein Martingale, keine Grid-Systeme, kein Averaging
• Basierend auf fundamentaler Analyse mit Bestätigung durch technische Analyse (außer bei Impulsen)
• Ohne signifikante fundamentale Treiber und bei Tagesgewinn von 0,5% wird reine technische Analyse verwendet
Geeignet für Abonnenten, die Sicherheit, Disziplin und Stabilität schätzen
Besonderheiten:
• Mögliche Nutzung von Pending Orders zur Erfassung impulsiver Marktbewegungen (Test – Hebel 1:1 GBP)
• Berücksichtigung von Spreads und Volumenkontrolle
• Erstellung und Überwachung von Trendlinien
• Bewertung der Marktteilnehmeraktivität anhand von Ticks
• Transparente Strategie ohne versteckte Risiken
Vorteile:
• Sicherheit – kleiner Stop-Loss (Motiv für Marktausstieg unverändert)
• Disziplin bei Entry, Management und Exit
• Balance zwischen fundamentaler Analyse und realistischem Gewinnansatz
• Risikominimierung
• Gewinnmaximierung
• Unterstützung mindestens 12 Stunden / 6 Tage
• Transparente Statistik und Kapitalisierung (Kalendermonat)
!!! Monatsbericht: im Tab «News» verfügbar !!!
• 🤝 Wertschätzung des Vertrauens in das Signal und transparente Nutzung
Kontakt & Support:
Telegram:
• Signalanbieter: @XcomRobo
• Kanal (demnächst): Berichte, Signal-News, Diskussionen und Analysen
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.