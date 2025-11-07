📌 Handelssignal – RoboXcom

Kontotyp: Pro (kein ECN, kein Cent-Konto)

Hebel: 1:50 (fest)

Instrumente: Hebel:

• Währungspaare: 1:5

• Gold: 1:1 (bei technischer Analyse manchmal 1:2)

Risiko pro Trade:

• Währungen: 1% (manchmal bis 1,5%)

• Gold: 1% (manchmal bis 2% bei technischer Analyse)

Gewinn pro Trade:

• Feste Zielvorgabe: 1% (Break-even, 0,5–3% bei technischer Analyse)

!!! Monatsbericht: im Tab «News» verfügbar !!!

• Zielgewinn: 1%, 5%, 20% (Tag, Woche, Monat)





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.

Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.

Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

Analyse berücksichtigt:

• Nachrichten und fundamentale Ereignisse

• Trendlinien

• Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsbereiche

• Institutionelle Geldflüsse und Positionen großer Akteure

• Ticks und Liquidität

• Kerzen und Kerzendochte

Handelsstrategie:

• Manuelles Trading – kein Martingale, keine Grid-Systeme, kein Averaging

• Basierend auf fundamentaler Analyse mit Bestätigung durch technische Analyse (außer bei Impulsen)

• Ohne signifikante fundamentale Treiber und bei Tagesgewinn von 0,5% wird reine technische Analyse verwendet

Geeignet für Abonnenten, die Sicherheit, Disziplin und Stabilität schätzen

Besonderheiten:

• Mögliche Nutzung von Pending Orders zur Erfassung impulsiver Marktbewegungen (Test – Hebel 1:1 GBP)

• Berücksichtigung von Spreads und Volumenkontrolle

• Erstellung und Überwachung von Trendlinien

• Bewertung der Marktteilnehmeraktivität anhand von Ticks

• Transparente Strategie ohne versteckte Risiken

Vorteile:

• Sicherheit – kleiner Stop-Loss (Motiv für Marktausstieg unverändert)

• Disziplin bei Entry, Management und Exit

• Balance zwischen fundamentaler Analyse und realistischem Gewinnansatz

• Risikominimierung

• Gewinnmaximierung

• Unterstützung mindestens 12 Stunden / 6 Tage

• Transparente Statistik und Kapitalisierung (Kalendermonat)

• 🤝 Wertschätzung des Vertrauens in das Signal und transparente Nutzung

Kontakt & Support:

Telegram:

• Signalanbieter: @XcomRobo

• Kanal (demnächst): Berichte, Signal-News, Diskussionen und Analysen