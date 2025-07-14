SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / RoboXcom
Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 17%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
65
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
44 (67.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (32.31%)
En iyi işlem:
37.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
145.87 USD (60 746 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-73.69 USD (19 340 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (8.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
38.12 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.53%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
27.40%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.12
Alış işlemleri:
27 (41.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
38 (58.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.98
Beklenen getiri:
1.11 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-23.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.12 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
8.06%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
23.12 USD (8.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.57% (23.12 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.14% (4.50 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 22
XAUUSD 50
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 40K
EURUSD 5
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +37.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -8 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.12 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 23
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 9
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 86
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 41
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 33
201 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

RoboXcom — Trading Strategy

Instrument: GBP/USD 
Leverage: 1:2-10
Mode: manual trading, no martingale, no grids, no averaging.

The strategy is based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis:

📈 Fundamentals: entries triggered by key economic news.
🎯 Target per trade — +20 pips (approximately +1% to the deposit).

📊 Technical: trend and reversal setups, mainly during the US session open (based on channels and momentum).

Expected performance:
▫ ~1% per week (1 trade on average)
▫ Up to ~4% per month
▫ Max drawdown: 1–5%

Tg - @XcomRobo

📬 Active feedback is available via website messages. More communication channels will be added soon.

Perfect for traders who value clear logic, controlled risk, and a smart balance of fundamentals and technicals.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 06:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 06:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
RoboXcom
Ayda 30 USD
17%
0
0
USD
642
USD
11
0%
65
67%
9%
1.97
1.11
USD
4%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.