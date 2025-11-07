📌 取引シグナル – RoboXcom

口座タイプ: Pro（ECNではなく、セント口座でもありません）

レバレッジ: 1:50（固定）

取引ツール: レバレッジ:

• 通貨ペア: 1:5

• 金: 1:1（テクニカル分析時は1:2の場合あり）

取引ごとのリスク:

• 通貨: 1%（場合によっては1.5%まで）

• 金: 1%（テクニカル分析時は2%までの場合あり）

取引ごとの利益:

• 固定目標: 1%（ブレークイーブン、テクニカル分析で0.5〜3%）

!!! 月次レポート: 「ニュース」タブで確認可能 !!!

• 目標利益: 1%、5%、20%（日、週、月）





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.

Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.

Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.





分析対象:

• ニュースやファンダメンタルズイベント

• トレンドライン

• サポート・レジスタンスゾーン

• 機関の資金フローや大口ポジション

• ティック数と流動性

• ローソク足とヒゲ

取引戦略:

• 手動取引 – マーチンゲールなし、グリッドなし、平均化なし

• ファンダメンタル分析に基づき、テクニカル分析で確認（インパルス除く）

• 重要なファンダメンタルズがない場合や日次利益が0.5%の場合は純粋なテクニカル分析を使用

安全性、規律、安定性を重視する購読者に適しています

特徴:

• インパルス市場動向を捉えるための指値注文の使用可能性（テスト – GBP 1:1 レバレッジ）

• スプレッド考慮と出来高管理

• トレンドラインの作成と監視

• ティックによる市場参加者の活動評価

• 隠れたリスクなしの透明な戦略

利点:

• 安全性 – 小さなストップロス（市場退出の動機は変更なし）

• エントリー、管理、決済の規律

• ファンダメンタル分析と現実的利益アプローチのバランス

• リスク最小化

• 利益最大化

• サポート 12時間 / 週6日以上

• 透明な統計と資本化（カレンダ月）

!!! 月次レポート: 「ニュース」タブで確認可能 !!!

• 🤝 シグナルへの信頼を尊重し、使用の透明性を確保

連絡先・サポート:

Telegram:

• シグナル提供者: @XcomRobo

• チャンネル（近日公開予定）: レポート、シグナルニュース、議論・分析