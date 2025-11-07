- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|279
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|4
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|GBPUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-6
|BRENT
|2
|GOOGL
|-2
|CADJPY
|-9
|EURJPY
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-142
|USDCAD
|-405
|BRENT
|20
|GOOGL
|-191
|CADJPY
|-328
|EURJPY
|-155
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-Pro"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 87
|
Pipbull-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 5
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 47
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
📌 取引シグナル – RoboXcom
口座タイプ: Pro（ECNではなく、セント口座でもありません）
レバレッジ: 1:50（固定）
取引ツール: レバレッジ:
• 通貨ペア: 1:5
• 金: 1:1（テクニカル分析時は1:2の場合あり）
取引ごとのリスク:
• 通貨: 1%（場合によっては1.5%まで）
• 金: 1%（テクニカル分析時は2%までの場合あり）
取引ごとの利益:
• 固定目標: 1%（ブレークイーブン、テクニカル分析で0.5〜3%）
!!! 月次レポート: 「ニュース」タブで確認可能 !!!
• 目標利益: 1%、5%、20%（日、週、月）
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.
分析対象:
• ニュースやファンダメンタルズイベント
• トレンドライン
• サポート・レジスタンスゾーン
• 機関の資金フローや大口ポジション
• ティック数と流動性
• ローソク足とヒゲ
取引戦略:
• 手動取引 – マーチンゲールなし、グリッドなし、平均化なし
• ファンダメンタル分析に基づき、テクニカル分析で確認（インパルス除く）
• 重要なファンダメンタルズがない場合や日次利益が0.5%の場合は純粋なテクニカル分析を使用
安全性、規律、安定性を重視する購読者に適しています
特徴:
• インパルス市場動向を捉えるための指値注文の使用可能性（テスト – GBP 1:1 レバレッジ）
• スプレッド考慮と出来高管理
• トレンドラインの作成と監視
• ティックによる市場参加者の活動評価
• 隠れたリスクなしの透明な戦略
利点:
• 安全性 – 小さなストップロス（市場退出の動機は変更なし）
• エントリー、管理、決済の規律
• ファンダメンタル分析と現実的利益アプローチのバランス
• リスク最小化
• 利益最大化
• サポート 12時間 / 週6日以上
• 透明な統計と資本化（カレンダ月）
!!! 月次レポート: 「ニュース」タブで確認可能 !!!
• 🤝 シグナルへの信頼を尊重し、使用の透明性を確保
連絡先・サポート:
Telegram:
• シグナル提供者: @XcomRobo
• チャンネル（近日公開予定）: レポート、シグナルニュース、議論・分析
📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.
USD
USD
USD
It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.
Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.
7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.