Leanid Aladzyeu

RoboXcom

Leanid Aladzyeu
2条评论
可靠性
24
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2025 90%
RoboForex-Pro
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
383
盈利交易:
252 (65.79%)
亏损交易:
131 (34.20%)
最好交易:
161.40 USD
最差交易:
-150.68 USD
毛利:
1 827.65 USD (472 247 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 288.67 USD (289 255 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (380.43 USD)
最大连续盈利:
380.43 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
22.78%
最大入金加载:
43.19%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
1.30
长期交易:
214 (55.87%)
短期交易:
169 (44.13%)
利润因子:
1.42
预期回报:
1.41 USD
平均利润:
7.25 USD
平均损失:
-9.84 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-267.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-267.99 USD (6)
每月增长:
52.67%
年度预测:
639.10%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.80 USD
最大值:
413.26 USD (71.20%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
39.31% (413.26 USD)
净值:
13.49% (121.12 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 278
GBPUSD 85
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 4
BRENT 2
GOOGL 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 537
GBPUSD 28
EURUSD -7
USDCAD -6
BRENT 2
GOOGL -2
CADJPY -9
EURJPY -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 183K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -142
USDCAD -405
BRENT 20
GOOGL -191
CADJPY -328
EURJPY -155
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +161.40 USD
最差交易: -151 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +380.43 USD
最大连续亏损: -267.99 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-Pro 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 80
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 87
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 4
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 18
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
HedgeHood-MT5
0.00 × 75
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
STMarket-Live
0.00 × 2
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 5
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 5
207 更多...
交易信号 – RoboXcom

账户类型: Pro（非ECN，非分账户）
杠杆: 1:50（固定）

交易工具 – 杠杆:
• 外汇货币对: 1:5
• 黄金: 1:1（技术分析时偶尔 1:2）

单笔交易风险:
• 外汇: 1%（偶尔高至1.5%）
• 黄金: 1%（技术分析时偶尔高至2%）

单笔交易收益:
• 固定目标: 1%（保本，技术分析时 0.5–3%）

!!!每月报告：在“新闻”标签中可查看!!!
• 目标收益: 1%，5%，20%（日，周，月）


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:
Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.
Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.
Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

分析依据:
• 新闻和基本面事件
• 趋势线
• 支撑与阻力区域
• 机构资金流和大玩家持仓
• 成交点（Ticks）和流动性
• K线及K线影线

交易策略:
• 手动交易 — 无马丁格尔，无网格，无加仓
• 基于基本面分析并结合技术分析确认（冲击行情除外）
• 当缺乏重大基本面驱动且日收益为0.5%时，仅使用纯技术分析

适合重视安全性、纪律性和稳定性的订阅者！

特点:
• 可使用挂单捕捉冲击行情（测试 — GBP 1:1 杠杆）
• 考虑点差并控制交易量
• 趋势线绘制及监控
• 通过成交点（Ticks）评估市场参与者活跃度
• 透明策略，无隐藏风险

优势:
• 安全 — 小止损（退出理由保持不变）
• 进出场及交易管理遵守纪律
• 基本面分析与实际盈利方法平衡
• 风险最小化
• 利润最大化
• 最少12小时/每周6天支持
• 透明统计和资金资本化（按日历月）

!!!每月报告：在“新闻”标签中可查看!!!

• 🤝 重视信号的信任并保持使用透明度

联系方式与支持:
Telegram:
• 信号提供者: @XcomRobo
• 频道（即将上线）: 报告，信号新闻，讨论和分析

平均等级:
Ozgur Ay
240
Ozgur Ay 2025.11.07 08:21 
 

It looks good. Having clear stop loss and take profit levels in every trade shows transparency and that the trader knows what he is doing. I have been following the signal for about a week and I have not seen any martingale or careless trades so far. Everything looks fine and I hope the trader continues to make profits in the same consistent way.

Joseph Derek Russell Smith
243
Joseph Derek Russell Smith 2025.10.21 05:37  (已更改2025.11.07 13:23) 
 

Hi people, at this stage Date being 21/10 I have been copying the trade for about a week now and have made good profits % based not $ - The Signal provider gives good support and responds to questions - Not to add they have low DD which is great.

7/11/2025 - Trader still consicently making profit and controling Drawdown.

2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 12:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 00:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 17:58 2025.10.31 17:58:38  

📅 October TR. 💰 The account balance was adjusted from $1,040.09 to $1,000 during a period with no open orders — the account remained in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 23 trading days in October, a total profit of +30% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 30% ÷ 23 ≈ 1.30%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the balance adjustment, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:100
2025.09.30 14:19 2025.09.30 14:19:56  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $660 to $800 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 Over 22 trading days, a total profit of +10% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 10% ÷ 22 ≈ 0.454%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.09.22 18:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 08:12 2025.08.30 08:12:43  

💰 The account balance was topped up from $422.15 to $600 during a period with no open orders — the account was in a dormant state (no active trades). 📈 For the month of August, over 21 trading days, a total profit of +5.5% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 5.5% ÷ 21 ≈ 0.261%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely recorded and remain unchanged at the time of the deposit, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.08.29 16:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 21:39 2025.07.31 21:39:33  

📆 August 1: 💰 The account balance was topped up from $208 to $400 at a time when there were no open orders — the account was in a resting state (no active trades). 📈 Over the period from July 14, 2025, to July 31, 2025, inclusive, there were 14 trading days during which a total profit of +4% was achieved. ⚖️ The average profit per trading day is 4% ÷ 14 ≈ 0.285%. ⚓ Profit and maximum drawdown figures are securely locked and remain unchanged by the top-up, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the statistics.

2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
