账户类型: Pro（非ECN，非分账户）

杠杆: 1:50（固定）

交易工具 – 杠杆:

• 外汇货币对: 1:5

• 黄金: 1:1（技术分析时偶尔 1:2）

单笔交易风险:

• 外汇: 1%（偶尔高至1.5%）

• 黄金: 1%（技术分析时偶尔高至2%）

单笔交易收益:

• 固定目标: 1%（保本，技术分析时 0.5–3%）

!!!每月报告：在“新闻”标签中可查看!!!

• 目标收益: 1%，5%，20%（日，周，月）





⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Trading signals are auxiliary tools and do not guarantee profit.

Past trading performance is not indicative of future results.

Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all your invested capital.

Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

分析依据:

• 新闻和基本面事件

• 趋势线

• 支撑与阻力区域

• 机构资金流和大玩家持仓

• 成交点（Ticks）和流动性

• K线及K线影线

交易策略:

• 手动交易 — 无马丁格尔，无网格，无加仓

• 基于基本面分析并结合技术分析确认（冲击行情除外）

• 当缺乏重大基本面驱动且日收益为0.5%时，仅使用纯技术分析

适合重视安全性、纪律性和稳定性的订阅者！

特点:

• 可使用挂单捕捉冲击行情（测试 — GBP 1:1 杠杆）

• 考虑点差并控制交易量

• 趋势线绘制及监控

• 通过成交点（Ticks）评估市场参与者活跃度

• 透明策略，无隐藏风险

优势:

• 安全 — 小止损（退出理由保持不变）

• 进出场及交易管理遵守纪律

• 基本面分析与实际盈利方法平衡

• 风险最小化

• 利润最大化

• 最少12小时/每周6天支持

• 透明统计和资金资本化（按日历月）

• 🤝 重视信号的信任并保持使用透明度

联系方式与支持:

Telegram:

• 信号提供者: @XcomRobo

• 频道（即将上线）: 报告，信号新闻，讨论和分析