SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Nobu Trap
Hyu Nobu

Nobu Trap

Hyu Nobu
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
27 semanas
1 / 10K USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
405
Negociações com lucro:
198 (48.88%)
Negociações com perda:
207 (51.11%)
Melhor negociação:
1 990.10 USD
Pior negociação:
-542.38 USD
Lucro bruto:
59 403.71 USD (919 269 pips)
Perda bruta:
-31 494.84 USD (482 194 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
9 035.25 USD (19)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
57.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.13%
Último negócio:
18 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.48
Negociações longas:
339 (83.70%)
Negociações curtas:
66 (16.30%)
Fator de lucro:
1.89
Valor esperado:
68.91 USD
Lucro médio:
300.02 USD
Perda média:
-152.15 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-4 028.35 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4 028.35 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
29.21%
Previsão anual:
354.46%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 281.93 USD
Máximo:
5 091.87 USD (22.87%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
XAUJPY 77
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
EURJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 19K
XAUJPY 10K
USDJPY -349
GBPJPY -226
EURJPY -421
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 222K
XAUJPY 230K
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPJPY -7.5K
EURJPY -3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 990.10 USD
Pior negociação: -542 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4 734.58 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4 028.35 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.92 × 5502
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 459
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.39 × 236
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 221
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
2.39 × 942
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
Exness-MT5Real
2.62 × 116
97 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

For you : Don't waste your time and money in other garbage signals 

No Martingale/Grid(Increase the lot size gradually to recover all previous losses and ...blow your account) , No dangerous strategy, Low drawdown

What is this strategy?
There are multiple strategies, The point is small loss, big profit.
I won't guarantee high win rate, As you can see in my signal my win rate is only 50-55%.
But I can get huge profit with only 50% win rate.

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY

Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker


Sem comentários
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 16:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Nobu Trap
35 USD por mês
189%
1
10K
USD
43K
USD
27
87%
405
48%
57%
1.88
68.91
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.