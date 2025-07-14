SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Nobu Trap
Hyu Nobu

Nobu Trap

Hyu Nobu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
27 semanas
1 / 10K USD
Copiar por 35 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
405
Transacciones Rentables:
198 (48.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
207 (51.11%)
Mejor transacción:
1 990.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-542.38 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
59 403.71 USD (919 269 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-31 494.84 USD (482 194 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
9 035.25 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
57.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.13%
Último trade:
19 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.48
Transacciones Largas:
339 (83.70%)
Transacciones Cortas:
66 (16.30%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.89
Beneficio Esperado:
68.91 USD
Beneficio medio:
300.02 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-152.15 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
16 (-4 028.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 028.35 USD (16)
Crecimiento al mes:
29.21%
Pronóstico anual:
354.46%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 281.93 USD
Máxima:
5 091.87 USD (22.87%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
De fondos:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
XAUJPY 77
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
EURJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 19K
XAUJPY 10K
USDJPY -349
GBPJPY -226
EURJPY -421
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 222K
XAUJPY 230K
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPJPY -7.5K
EURJPY -3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 990.10 USD
Peor transacción: -542 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 16
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4 734.58 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4 028.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.92 × 5502
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 459
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.39 × 236
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 221
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
2.39 × 942
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
Exness-MT5Real
2.62 × 116
otros 97...
For you : Don't waste your time and money in other garbage signals 

No Martingale/Grid(Increase the lot size gradually to recover all previous losses and ...blow your account) , No dangerous strategy, Low drawdown

What is this strategy?
There are multiple strategies, The point is small loss, big profit.
I won't guarantee high win rate, As you can see in my signal my win rate is only 50-55%.
But I can get huge profit with only 50% win rate.

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY

Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker


No hay comentarios
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 16:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
