- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|XAUJPY
|77
|USDJPY
|16
|GBPJPY
|14
|EURJPY
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|19K
|XAUJPY
|10K
|USDJPY
|-349
|GBPJPY
|-226
|EURJPY
|-421
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|222K
|XAUJPY
|230K
|USDJPY
|-4.2K
|GBPJPY
|-7.5K
|EURJPY
|-3K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.92 × 5502
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 459
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.39 × 236
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.75 × 221
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.39 × 942
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.62 × 116
For you : Don't waste your time and money in other garbage signals
No Martingale/Grid(Increase the lot size gradually to recover all previous losses and ...blow your account) , No dangerous strategy, Low drawdown
What is this strategy?
There are multiple strategies, The point is small loss, big profit.
I won't guarantee high win rate, As you can see in my signal my win rate is only 50-55%.
But I can get huge profit with only 50% win rate.
Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account
Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY
Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker
