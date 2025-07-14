SignalsSections
Hyu Nobu

Nobu Trap

Hyu Nobu
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
1 / 10K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
405
Profit Trades:
198 (48.88%)
Loss Trades:
207 (51.11%)
Best trade:
1 990.10 USD
Worst trade:
-542.38 USD
Gross Profit:
59 403.71 USD (919 269 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 494.84 USD (482 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 035.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
57.15%
Max deposit load:
3.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.48
Long Trades:
339 (83.70%)
Short Trades:
66 (16.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
68.91 USD
Average Profit:
300.02 USD
Average Loss:
-152.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-4 028.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 028.35 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
29.21%
Annual Forecast:
354.46%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 281.93 USD
Maximal:
5 091.87 USD (22.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
XAUJPY 77
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
EURJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
XAUJPY 10K
USDJPY -349
GBPJPY -226
EURJPY -421
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 222K
XAUJPY 230K
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPJPY -7.5K
EURJPY -3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 990.10 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 734.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 028.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.92 × 5502
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 459
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.39 × 236
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 221
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
2.39 × 942
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
Exness-MT5Real
2.62 × 116
97 more...
For you : Don't waste your time and money in other garbage signals 

No Martingale/Grid(Increase the lot size gradually to recover all previous losses and ...blow your account) , No dangerous strategy, Low drawdown

What is this strategy?
There are multiple strategies, The point is small loss, big profit.
I won't guarantee high win rate, As you can see in my signal my win rate is only 50-55%.
But I can get huge profit with only 50% win rate.

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY

Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker


No reviews
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 16:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
