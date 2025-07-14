SignaleKategorien
Hyu Nobu

Nobu Trap

Hyu Nobu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
27 Wochen
1 / 10K USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
405
Gewinntrades:
198 (48.88%)
Verlusttrades:
207 (51.11%)
Bester Trade:
1 990.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-542.38 USD
Bruttoprofit:
59 403.71 USD (919 269 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-31 494.84 USD (482 194 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
9 035.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
57.15%
Max deposit load:
3.13%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.48
Long-Positionen:
339 (83.70%)
Short-Positionen:
66 (16.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
68.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
300.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-152.15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-4 028.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 028.35 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
29.21%
Jahresprognose:
354.46%
Algo-Trading:
87%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 281.93 USD
Maximaler:
5 091.87 USD (22.87%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
Kapital:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
XAUJPY 77
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
EURJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
XAUJPY 10K
USDJPY -349
GBPJPY -226
EURJPY -421
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 222K
XAUJPY 230K
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPJPY -7.5K
EURJPY -3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 990.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -542 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4 734.58 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4 028.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.92 × 5502
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 459
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.39 × 236
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 221
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
2.39 × 942
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
Exness-MT5Real
2.62 × 116
noch 97 ...
For you : Don't waste your time and money in other garbage signals 

No Martingale/Grid(Increase the lot size gradually to recover all previous losses and ...blow your account) , No dangerous strategy, Low drawdown

What is this strategy?
There are multiple strategies, The point is small loss, big profit.
I won't guarantee high win rate, As you can see in my signal my win rate is only 50-55%.
But I can get huge profit with only 50% win rate.

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY

Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker


Keine Bewertungen
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 16:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
