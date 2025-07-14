SegnaliSezioni
Hyu Nobu

Nobu Trap

Hyu Nobu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 40%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
212
Profit Trade:
104 (49.05%)
Loss Trade:
108 (50.94%)
Best Trade:
1 090.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-304.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
14 957.30 USD (203 876 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 204.73 USD (146 115 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 734.58 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
62.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.13%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.94
Long Trade:
174 (82.08%)
Short Trade:
38 (17.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
27.13 USD
Profitto medio:
143.82 USD
Perdita media:
-85.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-1 028.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 980.70 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
39.50%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 281.93 USD
Massimale:
2 957.62 USD (36.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
Per equità:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 142
XAUJPY 28
USDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
EURJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 7.5K
XAUJPY -760
USDJPY -349
GBPJPY -226
EURJPY -421
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 73K
XAUJPY -818
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPJPY -7.5K
EURJPY -3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 090.45 USD
Worst Trade: -305 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4 734.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 028.26 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5498
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 458
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 221
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live
1.84 × 386
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
87 più
No Martingale,  No grade , No dangerous strategy

Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account

Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY

Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 12:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 16:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 13:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:08
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.15 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Nobu Trap
40USD al mese
40%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
12
83%
212
49%
63%
1.62
27.13
USD
15%
1:500
