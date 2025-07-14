- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
212
Profit Trade:
104 (49.05%)
Loss Trade:
108 (50.94%)
Best Trade:
1 090.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-304.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
14 957.30 USD (203 876 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 204.73 USD (146 115 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (4 734.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 734.58 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
62.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.13%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.94
Long Trade:
174 (82.08%)
Short Trade:
38 (17.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
27.13 USD
Profitto medio:
143.82 USD
Perdita media:
-85.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-1 028.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 980.70 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
39.50%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 281.93 USD
Massimale:
2 957.62 USD (36.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.95% (1 421.44 USD)
Per equità:
5.02% (1 083.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|142
|XAUJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|16
|GBPJPY
|14
|EURJPY
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|XAUJPY
|-760
|USDJPY
|-349
|GBPJPY
|-226
|EURJPY
|-421
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|73K
|XAUJPY
|-818
|USDJPY
|-4.2K
|GBPJPY
|-7.5K
|EURJPY
|-3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 090.45 USD
Worst Trade: -305 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4 734.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 028.26 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.90 × 5498
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 458
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.33 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.52 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.75 × 221
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.84 × 386
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
No Martingale, No grade , No dangerous strategy
Have SL,TP for each trade - Never blow account
Only trade XAUUSD and XAUJPY
Recommended broker - ICmarkets / any low spread broker
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
40USD al mese
40%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
USD
USD
12
83%
212
49%
63%
1.62
27.13
USD
USD
15%
1:500