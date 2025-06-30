SinaisSeções
Christian Daniel Breth

Arche one

Christian Daniel Breth
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
26 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 5000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 319
Negociações com lucro:
695 (52.69%)
Negociações com perda:
624 (47.31%)
Melhor negociação:
364.84 EUR
Pior negociação:
-301.90 EUR
Lucro bruto:
24 941.51 EUR (20 383 407 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 559.52 EUR (17 763 751 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (67.93 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
532.94 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
96.75%
Depósito máximo carregado:
28.57%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
18 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.01
Negociações longas:
1 050 (79.61%)
Negociações curtas:
269 (20.39%)
Fator de lucro:
1.16
Valor esperado:
2.56 EUR
Lucro médio:
35.89 EUR
Perda média:
-34.55 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-482.53 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-482.53 EUR (11)
Crescimento mensal:
-4.38%
Previsão anual:
-53.14%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
737.40 EUR
Máximo:
1 680.99 EUR (16.80%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.25% (1 233.68 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.42% (541.62 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
DE40 250
BTCUSD 220
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 112
USTEC 109
US500 94
XAUAUD 80
JP225 74
TSLA.NAS 70
US30 44
XAUJPY 44
US2000 12
NFLX.NAS 10
GS.NYSE 9
MVRS.NAS 8
MSFT.NAS 7
AMZN.NAS 7
XAGAUD 5
MA.NYSE 5
AAPL.NAS 5
XAGUSD 5
GOOG.NAS 4
GBPJPY 3
NVDA.NAS 2
COST.NAS 2
ORCL.NYSE 2
AVGO.NAS 2
RR.LSE 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
DE40 140
BTCUSD -299
XAUUSD 71
USDJPY 1.8K
USTEC 930
US500 -541
XAUAUD 911
JP225 175
TSLA.NAS 37
US30 -502
XAUJPY 1.6K
US2000 -3
NFLX.NAS 106
GS.NYSE -65
MVRS.NAS -159
MSFT.NAS 17
AMZN.NAS 26
XAGAUD 17
MA.NYSE -46
AAPL.NAS 133
XAGUSD 38
GOOG.NAS -296
GBPJPY -65
NVDA.NAS -31
COST.NAS -84
ORCL.NYSE 29
AVGO.NAS -136
RR.LSE 9
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
DE40 -101K
BTCUSD -466K
XAUUSD 53K
USDJPY 12K
USTEC 398K
US500 -22K
XAUAUD 80K
JP225 367K
TSLA.NAS 1.8K
US30 -225K
XAUJPY 47K
US2000 -357
NFLX.NAS 7.7K
GS.NYSE -1.7K
MVRS.NAS -6.4K
MSFT.NAS 727
AMZN.NAS -2.2K
XAGAUD 1.3K
MA.NYSE -1K
AAPL.NAS 16K
XAGUSD 2.1K
GOOG.NAS -4.2K
GBPJPY -1.4K
NVDA.NAS -1.5K
COST.NAS -3.3K
ORCL.NYSE 662
AVGO.NAS -41K
RR.LSE 300
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +364.84 EUR
Pior negociação: -302 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +67.93 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -482.53 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 250
Exness-MT5Real7
2.74 × 100
76 mais ...
I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)

1. Growing my own capital efficiently

2. Monitoring

3. Transparency (regarding the use of my own EAs, which you can buy here on the site)


The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.





Sem comentários
2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 20:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 04:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 20:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 22:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 14:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 18:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 15:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 19:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 09:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 18:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 13:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Arche one
5000 USD por mês
30%
0
0
USD
20K
EUR
26
90%
1 319
52%
97%
1.15
2.56
EUR
17%
1:500
Copiar

