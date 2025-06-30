- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|250
|BTCUSD
|220
|XAUUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|112
|USTEC
|109
|US500
|94
|XAUAUD
|80
|JP225
|74
|TSLA.NAS
|70
|US30
|44
|XAUJPY
|44
|US2000
|12
|NFLX.NAS
|10
|GS.NYSE
|9
|MVRS.NAS
|8
|MSFT.NAS
|7
|AMZN.NAS
|7
|XAGAUD
|5
|MA.NYSE
|5
|AAPL.NAS
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|GOOG.NAS
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|NVDA.NAS
|2
|COST.NAS
|2
|ORCL.NYSE
|2
|AVGO.NAS
|2
|RR.LSE
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|DE40
|140
|BTCUSD
|-299
|XAUUSD
|71
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|USTEC
|930
|US500
|-541
|XAUAUD
|911
|JP225
|175
|TSLA.NAS
|37
|US30
|-502
|XAUJPY
|1.6K
|US2000
|-3
|NFLX.NAS
|106
|GS.NYSE
|-65
|MVRS.NAS
|-159
|MSFT.NAS
|17
|AMZN.NAS
|26
|XAGAUD
|17
|MA.NYSE
|-46
|AAPL.NAS
|133
|XAGUSD
|38
|GOOG.NAS
|-296
|GBPJPY
|-65
|NVDA.NAS
|-31
|COST.NAS
|-84
|ORCL.NYSE
|29
|AVGO.NAS
|-136
|RR.LSE
|9
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|DE40
|-101K
|BTCUSD
|-466K
|XAUUSD
|53K
|USDJPY
|12K
|USTEC
|398K
|US500
|-22K
|XAUAUD
|80K
|JP225
|367K
|TSLA.NAS
|1.8K
|US30
|-225K
|XAUJPY
|47K
|US2000
|-357
|NFLX.NAS
|7.7K
|GS.NYSE
|-1.7K
|MVRS.NAS
|-6.4K
|MSFT.NAS
|727
|AMZN.NAS
|-2.2K
|XAGAUD
|1.3K
|MA.NYSE
|-1K
|AAPL.NAS
|16K
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|GOOG.NAS
|-4.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|NVDA.NAS
|-1.5K
|COST.NAS
|-3.3K
|ORCL.NYSE
|662
|AVGO.NAS
|-41K
|RR.LSE
|300
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.22 × 250
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.74 × 100
I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)
1. Growing my own capital efficiently
2. Monitoring
3. Transparency (regarding the use of my own EAs, which you can buy here on the site)
The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.
USD
EUR
EUR