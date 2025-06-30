SignalsSections
Christian Daniel Breth

Arche one

Christian Daniel Breth
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 319
Profit Trades:
695 (52.69%)
Loss Trades:
624 (47.31%)
Best trade:
364.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-301.90 EUR
Gross Profit:
24 941.51 EUR (20 383 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 559.52 EUR (17 763 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (67.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
532.94 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
96.75%
Max deposit load:
28.57%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
1 050 (79.61%)
Short Trades:
269 (20.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
2.56 EUR
Average Profit:
35.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-482.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-482.53 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
-4.38%
Annual Forecast:
-53.14%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
737.40 EUR
Maximal:
1 680.99 EUR (16.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.25% (1 233.68 EUR)
By Equity:
3.42% (541.62 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 250
BTCUSD 220
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 112
USTEC 109
US500 94
XAUAUD 80
JP225 74
TSLA.NAS 70
US30 44
XAUJPY 44
US2000 12
NFLX.NAS 10
GS.NYSE 9
MVRS.NAS 8
MSFT.NAS 7
AMZN.NAS 7
XAGAUD 5
MA.NYSE 5
AAPL.NAS 5
XAGUSD 5
GOOG.NAS 4
GBPJPY 3
NVDA.NAS 2
COST.NAS 2
ORCL.NYSE 2
AVGO.NAS 2
RR.LSE 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 140
BTCUSD -299
XAUUSD 71
USDJPY 1.8K
USTEC 930
US500 -541
XAUAUD 911
JP225 175
TSLA.NAS 37
US30 -502
XAUJPY 1.6K
US2000 -3
NFLX.NAS 106
GS.NYSE -65
MVRS.NAS -159
MSFT.NAS 17
AMZN.NAS 26
XAGAUD 17
MA.NYSE -46
AAPL.NAS 133
XAGUSD 38
GOOG.NAS -296
GBPJPY -65
NVDA.NAS -31
COST.NAS -84
ORCL.NYSE 29
AVGO.NAS -136
RR.LSE 9
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -101K
BTCUSD -466K
XAUUSD 53K
USDJPY 12K
USTEC 398K
US500 -22K
XAUAUD 80K
JP225 367K
TSLA.NAS 1.8K
US30 -225K
XAUJPY 47K
US2000 -357
NFLX.NAS 7.7K
GS.NYSE -1.7K
MVRS.NAS -6.4K
MSFT.NAS 727
AMZN.NAS -2.2K
XAGAUD 1.3K
MA.NYSE -1K
AAPL.NAS 16K
XAGUSD 2.1K
GOOG.NAS -4.2K
GBPJPY -1.4K
NVDA.NAS -1.5K
COST.NAS -3.3K
ORCL.NYSE 662
AVGO.NAS -41K
RR.LSE 300
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +364.84 EUR
Worst trade: -302 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.93 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -482.53 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 250
Exness-MT5Real7
2.78 × 100
76 more...
I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)

1. Growing my own capital efficiently

2. Monitoring

3. Transparency (regarding the use of my own EAs, which you can buy here on the site)


The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.





2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 20:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 04:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 20:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 22:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 14:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 18:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 15:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 19:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 09:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 18:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 13:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
