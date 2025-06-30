SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Arche one
Christian Daniel Breth

Arche one

Christian Daniel Breth
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
26 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 5000 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 319
Transacciones Rentables:
695 (52.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
624 (47.31%)
Mejor transacción:
364.84 EUR
Peor transacción:
-301.90 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
24 941.51 EUR (20 383 407 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-21 559.52 EUR (17 763 751 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (67.93 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
532.94 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
96.75%
Carga máxima del depósito:
28.57%
Último trade:
6 días
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.01
Transacciones Largas:
1 050 (79.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
269 (20.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.16
Beneficio Esperado:
2.56 EUR
Beneficio medio:
35.89 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-34.55 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-482.53 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-482.53 EUR (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
-4.38%
Pronóstico anual:
-53.14%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
737.40 EUR
Máxima:
1 680.99 EUR (16.80%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.25% (1 233.68 EUR)
De fondos:
3.42% (541.62 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
DE40 250
BTCUSD 220
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 112
USTEC 109
US500 94
XAUAUD 80
JP225 74
TSLA.NAS 70
US30 44
XAUJPY 44
US2000 12
NFLX.NAS 10
GS.NYSE 9
MVRS.NAS 8
MSFT.NAS 7
AMZN.NAS 7
XAGAUD 5
MA.NYSE 5
AAPL.NAS 5
XAGUSD 5
GOOG.NAS 4
GBPJPY 3
NVDA.NAS 2
COST.NAS 2
ORCL.NYSE 2
AVGO.NAS 2
RR.LSE 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
DE40 140
BTCUSD -299
XAUUSD 71
USDJPY 1.8K
USTEC 930
US500 -541
XAUAUD 911
JP225 175
TSLA.NAS 37
US30 -502
XAUJPY 1.6K
US2000 -3
NFLX.NAS 106
GS.NYSE -65
MVRS.NAS -159
MSFT.NAS 17
AMZN.NAS 26
XAGAUD 17
MA.NYSE -46
AAPL.NAS 133
XAGUSD 38
GOOG.NAS -296
GBPJPY -65
NVDA.NAS -31
COST.NAS -84
ORCL.NYSE 29
AVGO.NAS -136
RR.LSE 9
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
DE40 -101K
BTCUSD -466K
XAUUSD 53K
USDJPY 12K
USTEC 398K
US500 -22K
XAUAUD 80K
JP225 367K
TSLA.NAS 1.8K
US30 -225K
XAUJPY 47K
US2000 -357
NFLX.NAS 7.7K
GS.NYSE -1.7K
MVRS.NAS -6.4K
MSFT.NAS 727
AMZN.NAS -2.2K
XAGAUD 1.3K
MA.NYSE -1K
AAPL.NAS 16K
XAGUSD 2.1K
GOOG.NAS -4.2K
GBPJPY -1.4K
NVDA.NAS -1.5K
COST.NAS -3.3K
ORCL.NYSE 662
AVGO.NAS -41K
RR.LSE 300
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +364.84 EUR
Peor transacción: -302 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +67.93 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -482.53 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 250
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.80 × 10761
otros 76...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)

1. Growing my own capital efficiently

2. Monitoring

3. Transparency 


The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.





No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 17:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 20:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 04:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 20:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 22:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.30 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 14:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 18:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 15:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 20:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 19:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 09:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 18:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Arche one
5000 USD al mes
30%
0
0
USD
20K
EUR
26
90%
1 319
52%
97%
1.15
2.56
EUR
17%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.