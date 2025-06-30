I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)

1. Growing my own capital efficiently

2. Monitoring

3. Transparency





The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.















