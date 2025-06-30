- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|250
|BTCUSD
|220
|XAUUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|112
|USTEC
|109
|US500
|94
|XAUAUD
|80
|JP225
|74
|TSLA.NAS
|70
|US30
|44
|XAUJPY
|44
|US2000
|12
|NFLX.NAS
|10
|GS.NYSE
|9
|MVRS.NAS
|8
|MSFT.NAS
|7
|AMZN.NAS
|7
|XAGAUD
|5
|MA.NYSE
|5
|AAPL.NAS
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|GOOG.NAS
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|NVDA.NAS
|2
|COST.NAS
|2
|ORCL.NYSE
|2
|AVGO.NAS
|2
|RR.LSE
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|DE40
|140
|BTCUSD
|-299
|XAUUSD
|71
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|USTEC
|930
|US500
|-541
|XAUAUD
|911
|JP225
|175
|TSLA.NAS
|37
|US30
|-502
|XAUJPY
|1.6K
|US2000
|-3
|NFLX.NAS
|106
|GS.NYSE
|-65
|MVRS.NAS
|-159
|MSFT.NAS
|17
|AMZN.NAS
|26
|XAGAUD
|17
|MA.NYSE
|-46
|AAPL.NAS
|133
|XAGUSD
|38
|GOOG.NAS
|-296
|GBPJPY
|-65
|NVDA.NAS
|-31
|COST.NAS
|-84
|ORCL.NYSE
|29
|AVGO.NAS
|-136
|RR.LSE
|9
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|DE40
|-101K
|BTCUSD
|-466K
|XAUUSD
|53K
|USDJPY
|12K
|USTEC
|398K
|US500
|-22K
|XAUAUD
|80K
|JP225
|367K
|TSLA.NAS
|1.8K
|US30
|-225K
|XAUJPY
|47K
|US2000
|-357
|NFLX.NAS
|7.7K
|GS.NYSE
|-1.7K
|MVRS.NAS
|-6.4K
|MSFT.NAS
|727
|AMZN.NAS
|-2.2K
|XAGAUD
|1.3K
|MA.NYSE
|-1K
|AAPL.NAS
|16K
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|GOOG.NAS
|-4.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|NVDA.NAS
|-1.5K
|COST.NAS
|-3.3K
|ORCL.NYSE
|662
|AVGO.NAS
|-41K
|RR.LSE
|300
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
|0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.22 × 250
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.80 × 10761
I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)
1. Growing my own capital efficiently
2. Monitoring
3. Transparency
The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.
USD
EUR
EUR