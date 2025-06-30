SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Arche one
Christian Daniel Breth

Arche one

Christian Daniel Breth
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
26 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 5000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 319
Gewinntrades:
695 (52.69%)
Verlusttrades:
624 (47.31%)
Bester Trade:
364.84 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-301.90 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
24 941.51 EUR (20 383 407 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 559.52 EUR (17 763 751 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (67.93 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
532.94 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
96.75%
Max deposit load:
28.57%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.01
Long-Positionen:
1 050 (79.61%)
Short-Positionen:
269 (20.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.56 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
35.89 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-34.55 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-482.53 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-482.53 EUR (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.38%
Jahresprognose:
-53.14%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
737.40 EUR
Maximaler:
1 680.99 EUR (16.80%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
17.25% (1 233.68 EUR)
Kapital:
3.42% (541.62 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
DE40 250
BTCUSD 220
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 112
USTEC 109
US500 94
XAUAUD 80
JP225 74
TSLA.NAS 70
US30 44
XAUJPY 44
US2000 12
NFLX.NAS 10
GS.NYSE 9
MVRS.NAS 8
MSFT.NAS 7
AMZN.NAS 7
XAGAUD 5
MA.NYSE 5
AAPL.NAS 5
XAGUSD 5
GOOG.NAS 4
GBPJPY 3
NVDA.NAS 2
COST.NAS 2
ORCL.NYSE 2
AVGO.NAS 2
RR.LSE 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 140
BTCUSD -299
XAUUSD 71
USDJPY 1.8K
USTEC 930
US500 -541
XAUAUD 911
JP225 175
TSLA.NAS 37
US30 -502
XAUJPY 1.6K
US2000 -3
NFLX.NAS 106
GS.NYSE -65
MVRS.NAS -159
MSFT.NAS 17
AMZN.NAS 26
XAGAUD 17
MA.NYSE -46
AAPL.NAS 133
XAGUSD 38
GOOG.NAS -296
GBPJPY -65
NVDA.NAS -31
COST.NAS -84
ORCL.NYSE 29
AVGO.NAS -136
RR.LSE 9
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -101K
BTCUSD -466K
XAUUSD 53K
USDJPY 12K
USTEC 398K
US500 -22K
XAUAUD 80K
JP225 367K
TSLA.NAS 1.8K
US30 -225K
XAUJPY 47K
US2000 -357
NFLX.NAS 7.7K
GS.NYSE -1.7K
MVRS.NAS -6.4K
MSFT.NAS 727
AMZN.NAS -2.2K
XAGAUD 1.3K
MA.NYSE -1K
AAPL.NAS 16K
XAGUSD 2.1K
GOOG.NAS -4.2K
GBPJPY -1.4K
NVDA.NAS -1.5K
COST.NAS -3.3K
ORCL.NYSE 662
AVGO.NAS -41K
RR.LSE 300
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +364.84 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -302 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +67.93 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -482.53 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 250
Exness-MT5Real7
2.78 × 100
noch 76 ...
I use and show this account for different reasons (this signal is not made for copying!)

1. Growing my own capital efficiently

2. Monitoring

3. Transparency (regarding the use of my own EAs, which you can buy here on the site)


The main difference between this account and most of the other accounts shown here on MQL5 is that I'm not solely trying to present a perfect equity curve to promote my products. My primary goal is to make money, and as a side effect, I aim to depict the reality of trading as transparently as possible to give others a sense of what real trading looks like.





Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Arche one
5000 USD pro Monat
30%
0
0
USD
20K
EUR
26
90%
1 319
52%
97%
1.15
2.56
EUR
17%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.