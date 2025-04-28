SinaisSeções
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpHill MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 32%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
593
Negociações com lucro:
394 (66.44%)
Negociações com perda:
199 (33.56%)
Melhor negociação:
7.55 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.73 USD
Lucro bruto:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
Perda bruta:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (10.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11.08 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
82.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.60%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
23.88
Negociações longas:
271 (45.70%)
Negociações curtas:
322 (54.30%)
Fator de lucro:
1.98
Valor esperado:
0.51 USD
Lucro médio:
1.54 USD
Perda média:
-1.54 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-12.39 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-12.39 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
2.60%
Previsão anual:
31.59%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.11 USD
Máximo:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
18.70% (193.29 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 593
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 301
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +7.55 USD
Pior negociação: -10 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.36 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -12.39 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
UpHill MT5
30 USD por mês
32%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
37
98%
593
66%
83%
1.98
0.51
USD
19%
1:200
