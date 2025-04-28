- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
593
Negociações com lucro:
394 (66.44%)
Negociações com perda:
199 (33.56%)
Melhor negociação:
7.55 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.73 USD
Lucro bruto:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
Perda bruta:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (10.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11.08 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
82.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.60%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
23.88
Negociações longas:
271 (45.70%)
Negociações curtas:
322 (54.30%)
Fator de lucro:
1.98
Valor esperado:
0.51 USD
Lucro médio:
1.54 USD
Perda média:
-1.54 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-12.39 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-12.39 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
2.60%
Previsão anual:
31.59%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.11 USD
Máximo:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
18.70% (193.29 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|593
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|301
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +7.55 USD
Pior negociação: -10 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.36 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -12.39 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.84 × 362
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
6 mais ...
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Sem comentários
