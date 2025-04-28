- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
598
이익 거래:
397 (66.38%)
손실 거래:
201 (33.61%)
최고의 거래:
7.55 USD
최악의 거래:
-9.73 USD
총 수익:
615.52 USD (49 511 pips)
총 손실:
-307.39 USD (33 486 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (10.36 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
11.08 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
82.84%
최대 입금량:
13.60%
최근 거래:
51 분 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
24.51
롱(주식매수):
272 (45.48%)
숏(주식차입매도):
326 (54.52%)
수익 요인:
2.00
기대수익:
0.52 USD
평균 이익:
1.55 USD
평균 손실:
-1.53 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-12.39 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-12.39 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
3.26%
연간 예측:
39.61%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.11 USD
최대한의:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
자본금별:
18.70% (193.29 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|598
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|309
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +7.55 USD
최악의 거래: -10 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +10.36 USD
연속 최대 손실: -12.39 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.84 × 362
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
