Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpHill MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
394 (66.44%)
Loss Trades:
199 (33.56%)
Best trade:
7.55 USD
Worst trade:
-9.73 USD
Gross Profit:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (10.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
82.84%
Max deposit load:
13.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
23.88
Long Trades:
271 (45.70%)
Short Trades:
322 (54.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.54 USD
Average Loss:
-1.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.39 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.60%
Annual Forecast:
31.59%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
By Equity:
18.70% (193.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 593
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 301
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.55 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
6 more...
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

No reviews
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 06:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 09:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 01:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 18:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 09:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 22:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 03:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 06:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 13:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 02:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
